Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:41 PM
Tk 11,000 crore budget of 2 Dhaka city corps likely

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Walid Khan

Putting priority on handling ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and other health issues, mosquito eradication, removing waterlogging and rescuing canals, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are likely to announce budgets worth a total of Tk 11,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22.
Of the amounts, the budgets of DNCC, which will be announced on July 13, will be around Tk 5,000 crore while the budget of DSCC will not exceed Tk 6,000 crore, according to officials related with budget preparation and announcement.
While talking to the Daily Observer, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "This year's budget will be announced amid many adversities due to corona pandemic. The budget will be focused on mosquito eradication, removing waterlogging, rescuing canals, health and education services improvement and building a smart city project in accordance with the election pledges."
Mayor Atiqul claimed that his city corporation would introduce taxes for plying of cars and vehicles on the streets of its territory. In that case, revenue
    will be collected from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) for driving cars and vehicles on the roads of DNCC area."
"In addition to restoration of the canals, public welfare works including construction of walkways on both sides of the canals, planting of trees, setting up of recreation centres will be given emphasis," Atiqul said, adding, "DNCC will also focus on installation of street lights and have a large budget to ensure the city services for its newly affiliated wards."
"This year, DNCC will focus on five new sectors to generate revenue," Atiqul said, adding, "It will issue rickshaw licenses, collect revenue from clinics and diagnostic centres, and introduce car parking system."
DNCC targets to collect revenue of around Tk 1,100 crore from holding tax, market tax, trade license fee and property transfer fee. The DNCC also expects the rest of the budget to come from other revenues, government grants and government and foreign-aided projects.
The DNCC approved Tk 4,506.65 crore in the last 2020-21 fiscal year.
According to DSCC, it may announce budget on July 15. Although the DSCC budget was Tk 6,119.59 crore in last 2020-21 fiscal year, this year's budget will not exceed Tk 6,000 crore.
In 2021-22 FY budget, DSCC will put its main focus on eliminating waterlogging and mosquito eradication. At the same time, canal restoration and protection, providing support to the distressed people during coronavirus pandemic, preservation of heritages in Old Dhaka would be given importance in the budget, according to DSCC sources.
No new tax will be levied on city dwellers for revenue collection. However, revenue will be collected from the existing sectors from which revenue is not collected.
This year, the revenue target from its own sources has been set at around Tk 1,200 crore. These sectors of revenue include holding tax, market rent, trade license fee, advertising tax, income from bus-truck tunnels, lease of temporary livestock market and about 30 other sectors.
The DSCC also expects the rest of the budget to come from other revenues, government grants and government and foreign-aided projects.



