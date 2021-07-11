Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
Lift ban on health service info: TIB

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Saturday expressed concern over the restriction imposed on providing information of patients and health services at government hospitals to the media during the Covid-19 pandemic.
TIB called on the government for immediate withdrawal of the order signed by the Dhaka
    District Civil Surgeon and demanded strict action against those for whose interests such restrictions were imposed on its employees.
On Thursday, the office of Dhaka's Civil Surgeon asked doctors working at hospitals in the districts not to share information of coronavirus patients with the media.
The instruction came in a letter sent to the hospitals signed by Civil Surgeon Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan.
In a statement, TIB said that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a terrible turn in the country and the number of infections and deaths sees rise almost every day.
Amid this situation, imposing restrictions on the disclosure of any information related to health services and patient care in government hospitals is a serious violation of the constitutional right of free media and free flow of information and the Right to Information Act, goes the statement.
TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said that the ongoing lockdown has narrowed access to information for the general people whereas failure to provide information to the media will deprive people of access to up-to-date information on healthcare services.
"It will be difficult to get a true picture of the capacity and limitations of hospitals, which is by no means desirable. Such restrictions were imposed instead of making all-out efforts to control the pandemic collectively through the free flow of information," he said.
The ban conflicts with the promise of independence and objective journalism and is a deliberate obstruction of the free flow of information to the media, he added.


