Revenue collection hits snag

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) could not be able to collect over Tk 41,405 crore of unpaid revenue due to a total of 27,725 cases pending before the apex court for disposal.

Of the cases, 18,070 customs and bond cases are pending with Tk 5637 crores, 9,305 VAT cases are pending with Tk 22,850 crores, and Tk 12,917 crores for income tax.

These cases have been pending for years as only two benches in the HC have the jurisdiction to hear tax dispute cases.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Division heard the tax-related cases just a day a week before the ongoing strict lockdown, which is now hampered due to the ongoing lockdown.

NBR Sources said in case of violation of any rule of the Customs, VAT, or Bond at import stage, the order is issued under the related law by the officials up to additional commissioner level.

If a businessman is unhappy with the order, he or she can file an appeal to the commissioner concerned seeking proper justice, and later go to the Taxes Appellate Tribunal.

Besides, scopes are there to resolve the disagreements through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) which is now only on paper.

Deshbandhu Sugar Mills Ltd, a local sugar refinery that imports raw sugar and refined product, alone has three writs with the HC

and four cases with the Appellate Division against the NBR's Tk 945.26 crore tax claim.

Besides, Abul Khair Group has filed 64 separate writ petitions with the HC against the VAT Appellate Tribunal judgment which is worth a total of Tk 250 crores.

The Appellate Division bench of six-member headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on June 18 asked the East-West Property Development Limited, a real estate company of Bashundhara Group, to pay Tk 15 crore by July 14 as part of Tk 64 crore that the company has owed to the NBR as VAT since 1995. It gave the time as the last chance and asked the company to submit a compliance report to it in the next hearing on July 15.

The apex court extended the deadline for the payment as the company failed to pay the amount by June 14 as directed on March 14.

On March 14, the Appellate Division stayed a High Court's order in January that refused to review its judgment delivered in 2017 directing the company to pay VAT of Tk 64 crore as demanded by the revenue board.

The HC delivered the judgment after hearing a writ petition filed by the company challenging the legality of the revenue board's demand of Tk 64 crore as VAT.

Deputy Attorney General Samarenda Nath Biswas said that the payment of Tk 64 crore as VAT had remained stalled since 1995 following the orders from the HC.

The NBR has provided us with the case list to take steps to settle the cases pending before the HC and the Appellate Division, said Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.

The cases will be disposed of quickly once the HC regular benches resume, the chief law officer also said.

AK Azizur Rahman, president of the Dhaka Taxes Bar Association said that revenue is stalled not only for the pending cases relating to import duty but also for cases regarding income tax and VAT.

He alleged that the NBR arbitrarily places orders or issues statutory regulatory orders which push the businessman to file a case with the higher court.







