Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:41 PM
Home Front Page

Saudi to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 20

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

RIYADH, July 10: Eid al-Azha will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on July 20 as the crescent moon of the month of Zilhajj was not spotted in the country on Friday, according to an official Saudi government account on Twitter.
Hence, the first day of Zilhajj will be on July 11, while July 10 will be the last day of Zul Qaadah,
    SPAregions tweeted. Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj, the last month of the Islamic calendar.
The Day of Arafat will fall on July 19 this year. Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi Arabia supreme court had urged Muslims in the Kingdom to try to sight the Zilhajj crescent on Friday. Bangladesh usually celebrated both Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha a day after the biggest religious festivals of Muslims are celebrated in Saudi Arabia.
Like the previous year, no Bangladeshis will be able to join Hajj this year as the Saudi authorities last month banned foreign pilgrims. Saudi Arabia announced on June 12 that it will allow 60,000 vaccinated residents of the kingdom to perform Hajj this year, when no foreign pilgrims will be allowed to the annual ritual.
It will be the second year in a row that the kingdom hosts a downscaled hajj amid the coronavirus pandemic. The hajj -- a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime -- typically packs millions of pilgrims into congested religious sites and could be a major source of contagion.
Only up to 10,000 Muslims took part in last year, a far cry from the 2.5 million who participated in the five-day annual pilgrimage in 2019.     
    -KHALEEJ TIMES


