ICCR to create ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at Delhi University

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will establish 'Bangabandhu Chair' at the University of Delhi to honour Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

The Bangabandhu Chair will focus on better understanding of developments in Bangladesh, one of India's most important neighbours, positioned at the strategic intersection of India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies, said the ICCR in a press release.

This initiative is the outcome of one of the understandings reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

Dinesh K Patnaik, Director General, ICCR and Prof PC Joshi, acting

Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 12 for setting up of the Chair for five academic years.

This step will reinforce exchanges in the field of academia, art and culture between the two countries, the press release said.

As Bangladesh records consistent economic growth and has rapidly raised its socio-economic standards, there could not be a more appropriate time for Indian academia and contributors to policy making to pay more attention to Bangladesh Studies in an institutional manner, ICCR said adding that this Chair is an important step in this direction.

The Chair will be adorned by a foreign visiting Professor or subject expert on Bangladesh, preferably a person of Bangladeshi origin. The Chair will also focus on the Indo-Bangladesh common cultural heritage and subjects like anthropology, Buddhist studies, geography, history, modern Indian languages (including Bangla), music and fine arts, political science, international relations and sociology.

It will help in imparting lessons as per the academic requirements of the university and also in guiding and mentoring of students engaged in research works. It will also take part in other activities of the university relating to seminars, conferences, faculty interactions etc and public lectures.

The ICCR has set up various Chairs on Indian studies abroad and this is the first of its kind initiative of setting up a Chair on Bangladesh in India and is seen as an important step towards strengthening Indo-Bangladesh ties.

ICCR has got Delhi University as its partner in this pioneering exercise, which is considered significant in view of the university's longstanding reputation for excellence.

The high priority that the ICCR has always attached to enhancing cultural and educational connectivity is an extension of India's outreach to the world.







