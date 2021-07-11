Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Front Page

ICCR to create ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at Delhi University

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will establish 'Bangabandhu Chair' at the University of Delhi to honour Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.
The Bangabandhu Chair will focus on better understanding of developments in Bangladesh, one of India's most important neighbours, positioned at the strategic intersection of India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies, said the ICCR in a press release.
This initiative is the outcome of one of the understandings reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.
Dinesh K Patnaik, Director General, ICCR and Prof PC Joshi, acting
    Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 12 for setting up of the Chair for five academic years.
This step will reinforce exchanges in the field of academia, art and culture between the two countries, the press release said.
As Bangladesh records consistent economic growth and has rapidly raised its socio-economic standards, there could not be a more appropriate time for Indian academia and contributors to policy making to pay more attention to Bangladesh Studies in an institutional manner, ICCR said adding that this Chair is an important step in this direction.
The Chair will be adorned by a foreign visiting Professor or subject expert on Bangladesh, preferably a person of Bangladeshi origin. The Chair will also focus on the Indo-Bangladesh common cultural heritage and subjects like anthropology, Buddhist studies, geography, history, modern Indian languages (including Bangla), music and fine arts, political science, international relations and sociology.
It will help in imparting lessons as per the academic requirements of the university and also in guiding and mentoring of students engaged in research works. It will also take part in other activities of the university relating to seminars, conferences, faculty interactions etc and public lectures.
The ICCR has set up various Chairs on Indian studies abroad and this is the first of its kind initiative of setting up a Chair on Bangladesh in India and is seen as an important step towards strengthening Indo-Bangladesh ties.
ICCR has got Delhi University as its partner in this pioneering exercise, which is considered significant in view of the university's longstanding reputation for excellence.
The high priority that the ICCR has always attached to enhancing cultural and educational connectivity is an extension of India's outreach to the world.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 11,000 crore budget of 2 Dhaka city corps likely
Lift ban on health service info: TIB
Revenue collection hits snag
Saudi to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 20
ICCR to create ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at Delhi University
185 more die, 8,772 infected with C-19 in 24 hours
Dhaka to furnish reply to UNESCO queries July 22  
Factory fires: Country’s recurring nightmare


Latest News
Bangladesh three wickets away from a win in Harare
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft