Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:41 PM
185 more die, 8,772 infected with C-19 in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

People come to buy oxygen cylinders at a shop of Moghbazar in the capital on Saturday as demand for the item sees a steep rise for the increasing number of Covid-19 patients with serious breathing complications. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People come to buy oxygen cylinders at a shop of Moghbazar in the capital on Saturday as demand for the item sees a steep rise for the increasing number of Covid-19 patients with serious breathing complications. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Saturday recorded a slight drop the number of Covid-19 deaths and infected patients as 185 people died from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am, taking the death toll to 16,189 and 8,772 new cases detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,009,315.
Besides, 5,755 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged positivity rate of 31.46 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 14.56 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.60.
In the past 24 hours, 613 labs across the country tested 27,884 samples.
On Saturday, the overall death toll had dropped slightly in the previous 24 hours, the number of daily casualties was still high in Dhaka. Seventy more people died of the virus in the capital during the 24 hours period.
The number of daily casualties was also alarming in the bordering Khulna division where some 51 people succumbed to the virus.
Moreover, 20 more people died in the Chattogram division, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Rangpur, 10 in Barishal, seven in Sylhet, and three died in Mymensingh division.
The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 11,375 men and 4,814 women in the country.
The country's maiden
    cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,037,673 lives and infected more than 186,959,895 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 170,994,402 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


