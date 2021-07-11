Sajeeb Group Chair, 7 others held, remanded

Police took eight persons including Sajeeb Group chairman Abul Hashem, chief executive officer Shahenshah Ajad, into custody over the death of 52 workers in a fire at the Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj.

Police have started a case against Abul Hashem and seven others over the deadly fire accident. Police are seeking a 10-day remand order from a court to question Hashem, the chairman and managing director of Sajeeb Group, and seven others over the deadly blaze, according to Rupganj Police Inspector Humayun Kabir Molla.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court on Saturday has granted police four days to grill Abul Hashem, MD of Sajeeb Group, and seven others in the case over the deadly blaze at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Narayanganj.

The court issued the order in response to the police's petition for a 10-day remand following their arrest on Saturday, according to state prosecutor Mahbubur Rahman Ismail.

Sajeeb Group is the

parent company of Hashem Foods Ltd, the scene of the devastating fire which broke out on Thursday.

Earlier, a murder case was filed accusing eight persons. Abul Hashem, Hasib Bin Hasem, Tarek Ibrahim, Taosib Ibrahim, Tanzim Ibrahim, CEO Shahan Shah Azad, deputy general manager Mamunur Rashid, civil engineer and administrative officer Md Alauddin were made accused in the case.

Apart from Hashem, the owner of the factory, his four sons, including Deputy Managing Director Hasib Bin Hashem and Director Tareq Ibrahim, were also named in the case, according to Narayanganj's Superintendent of Police Zaidul Alam.

The other suspects are Mamunur Rashid, deputy general manager of Hashem Foods, and Md Salauddin, its administrative officer.

Azad was picked up by law enforcers from Sajeeb Group's offices at the Shezan Point building in Dhaka's Farmgate around 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Md Shahabuddin, a security guard at the building, said, "A group of men identifying themselves as DB officers came and took him [Azad] away."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited the factory earlier on Saturday and said eight people had been detained in connection with the incident.

He said action would be taken if any negligence of the owners was found in the tragic incident.

The devastating fire that broke out at Rupganj Sezan Juice Factory on Thursday evening has claimed at least 52 lives and 50 others received injuries.







