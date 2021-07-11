Agonising wait for loved ones, dead or alive



A kid shows the picture of his mother as samples were taken for DNA tests at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday for identifying the charred bodies of the victims of the devastating fire at Hashem Foods factory in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj. PHOTO: OBSERVER

So far investigators have collected 39 samples from the families, to identify 52 bodies of the victims who were killed in Thursday night's massive fire at Shezan Juice factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj, said Forensic Department of the DMCH

Hopefully, it will take

one month to identify 52 bodies of the victims who were killed in Thursday night's massive fire at Shezan Juice factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj,

"A total of 39 claimants' samples were collected till Saturday morning to identify the victims and those will be tested at the lab of the hospital.

Some claimants have not yet come. Hope that, the bodies will be identified within a month," said the Forensic Department's DNA examiner Mohammad Masud Rabbi Sabuj.

The family of the victims' will be informed about the deceased through Rupganj Police and district administration, Masud Rabbi added.

The DNA tester added that it would be a little challenging to analyze the samples. It may take a month. However, it will be easy and very quick to analyze the samples of the claimants of the corpse. Once the DNA profiling is completed, the police will hand the remains to the families after the identification.

He also said the teeth and bones of the dead have been collected for examination.

As the fire broke out at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd at Rupganj in Narayanganj, a 28-year-old senior operator Mohammad Ali called his father, Shahadat Hossain.

"The fire is everywhere, Baba," said Ali in a call that lasted a little over a minute. "The gate is locked. Please forgive me."

On Saturday, two days after the disaster, Shahadat arrived at the DMCH morgue from his home in Pabna to look for his son's remains. He was accompanied by his brother, Tipu Sultan.

"My son asked for my forgiveness," said Shahadat, his voice weighed down by grief as he recounted the conversation.

Mohammad Ali was the second of Shahadat's four children. Ali's wife, Sadia, gave birth to their son, Mohammad, only two months ago. "Where is my son?" Shahadat kept asking.

"My future has become dark," he said. His wife, Rokeya Khatun, had died of illness only three months ago.

Ali had worked at the factory for three years and was earning a salary of Tk 25,000, according to his uncle, Tipu Sultan. Many distraught families were combing the morgue in search of their loved ones.

Billal Hossain was looking for his daughter Mitu, who was only 16.

Mitu had begun working at the factory three months ago, for a salary of Tk 5,000, said Billal. The family hailed from Cumilla's Daudkandi. "But where is my daughter now?" he said.

Jasim Uddin and his wife Josna Begum, from Narsingdi, were also looking for their daughter, 23-year-old Lima.

Chandu Mia had come from Kishoreganj in search of his daughter, 23-year-old Rabia.

Agonising wait for loved ones, dead or alive

Amena Begum and Mohammad Selim came from Kishoreganj to search for their daughter 14-year-old Selina.

Meanwhile, Naryanaganj Deputy Commissioner has formed a five-member probe committee, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shamim Bepari, to investigate the fire incident.

Of these, 15 will be sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital (ShSMC) in the capital and eight will be kept in the emergency unit of the DMCH while the remaining 25 will be at the hospital moruge.

