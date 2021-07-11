Video
Is Evaly bracing for similar fate of Destiny, Jubak?

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Business Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said a two member committee formed last year is investigating Evaly's earlier irregularities and it will probe into the new allegations as well. The committee has been given 45 working days to submit its report.
The fresh charges against Evaly said it has laundered Tk 338.62 crore from advance money paid by customers on lofty promise of supplying products at low cost and did not pay merchants organizations which sold products to Evaly on credit.
At present Evaly have Tk 65.17 crore assets while it should have Tk 403.94 crore in hand but the remaining money disappeared. The firm's present asset is capable to settle claims of only 16.14 per cent customers.      
Now question arises how the customers would get the money back. Stakeholders demanded that the where about of the missing money need to be unearthed and the passport of Evaly's chairman. Managing Director and such others need to be seized so that they can't go out of the country.
Many also wonder if the fate of Evaly is going to be similar to the fate of Destiny-2000 or Jubok which laundered huge investors' money and then the fraudsters ended in jail. But investors lost their investment at the end.
The Daily Observer ran a series of story last year on Evaly cheating of customers and merchants catching attention from different quarters. Its bank accounts were seized at some later point but mysteriously these were unlocked again. Who worked as mediator with the government is a big question.
The Evaly story is almost a total replication of financial scam of two other MLM companies such as Destiny-2000 Ltd and Jubok. Destiny-2000 Ltd launched business in 2012 with only 12 members but ended with 39 business concerns in 2012.





« PreviousNext »

