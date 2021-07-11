UN chief calls for action from G20 on vaccine equity, debt relief, climate finance

UNITED NATIONS, July 10: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday asked the Group of 20 (G20) largest economies to address COVID-19 vaccine gap, provide debt relief to developing economies, and finance climate action.

Guterres spoke virtually to the third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, which was being held in Venice, Italy. Friday's meeting was held behind closed doors, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman of Guterres.

The secretary-general reiterated his call for a global vaccination plan to at least double the production of vaccines and to ensure equitable distribution, using COVAX as the platform, said Dujarric.

Guterres said many developing countries are teetering on the verge of debt default. He called on the G20 to expand the Debt Service Suspension Initiative and Common Framework for Debt Treatment to include vulnerable middle-income countries and small island developing states.

On climate change, Guterres said he was deeply concerned over the lack of progress on public climate financing and once again called on the G20 to mobilize 100 billion U.S. dollars annually for developing countries, as agreed to in 2009.

Guterres told the ministers that to restore trust in multilateralism, there is a need to deliver on vaccines, economic recovery and climate finance, said the spokesman.

G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice were poised Saturday to endorse a "revolutionary" deal to tax multinational companies more fairly.

A framework for global tax reform, including a minimum corporate rate of 15 percent, was agreed this month by 131 countries.

But an endorsement by ministers from the 19 biggest economies plus the European Union will help ensure it becomes a reality following years of negotiation.

The ministers were "very close to an agreement", French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"If there is a deal today, there is no turning back. It will be implemented... it's a kind of tax revolution".

The reforms aim to prevent a race to the bottom as countries compete to offer the lowest tax rates to attract investment, with many multinationals as a result paying derisory levels of tax. -AFP