Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:40 PM
City News

Covid-19 Vaccine

Soon, 1,090 SUST students to get a shot in the arm

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SYLHET, July 10: Some 1,090 resident students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) will soon get a shot in the arm.
The university authorities have published the first list of students who will get the jabs on priority basis as per the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC), on the SUST website. These students will have to fill up the registration form on Surokkha App.
Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of the university, said, "The government will provide Covid jabs to university students on priority basis. In the first phase, some 1.090 will get the shots. All our students will be eventually vaccinated." The UGC on June 1 decided to vaccinate university students across Bangladesh at the earliest so that their dormitories could be reopened.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting chaired by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. The vice-chancellors of public universities and officials of the Education Ministry and UGC took part in the meeting.
As per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all the university students would be vaccinated on priority basis, starting with residential ones.    -UNB


