

Yet another factory havoc cost 52 lives



Sadly, soon after the fire broke out around 5:30pm, worker son duty on the third floor were asked to stay in place and assured that they would be safe from the blaze. When the fire-fighters arrived at 6:10pm, it was too late as the blaze had already spread across the building. After hours of frantic efforts, fire-fighters reached the third floor. It took 18 fire-fighting units almost 24 hours to tame the inferno completely.



Surprisingly, the chairman and managing director of Sajeeb Group shrugged off responsibility for the factory fire. He claimed the factory had adequate fire-fighting equipment. On the contrary, the director of Fire Service said the building should have had at least five staircases but there were only two and those were narrow. Also, there was no required fire extinguisher at the factory and the building had no fire alarm system installed inside. Evidently, the factory authority had lax preparation against any possible fire breakout.



Meanwhile, the country saw several devastating factory fires over the decade. Between 2012 and 2019, more than 150 fire and other safety related incidents occurred in the country's RMG industry. A total of more than 1,300 people died in those incidents with more than 3,800 people injured. Only in 2020, the country saw 383 industrial fires. In the last five years 5,834 industrial fire incidents occurred causing a financial loss of Tk250 crore.



Clearly, the absence of proper fire safety measures and indifference to government's fire safety instructions are behind these accidents.



After the Rana Plaza tragedy, workplace security has been improved significantly in RMG factories but the condition of other factories remains largely unchanged. In order to reduce the deadly fire incidents in factories, the National Health and Safety Council had instructed all factories to form a safety committee, but factories, except for those in the clothing sector, had not complied. The International Labour Organization said in a 2017 report that Bangladesh's regulatory framework and inspections "had not been able to keep pace with the development of the industry."



However, several probe committees have been formed in order to investigate the recent tragedy. The state minister also vowed that legal action would be taken against owner if negligence found.



We hope that the guilty person will be brought to book and the victims and their families will have justice. We also hope that the government will ensure the workplace security in every factory in the country by formulating and properly implementing laws.

