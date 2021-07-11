Ensuring food security for poor is a must

Dear Sir

It is true that covid-19 pandemic situation is running all over the world since December 2019. We know that a large portion of our population is poor. Report says 21.8% people lives under the poverty line. They maintain their livelihood from hand to mouth.



But During this lockdown time the poor people can't doing their daily activities. Although they are earning a very little but it is not enough to maintain family and others need. Therefore, they are frequently breaking the rules and conditions of government. They have become helpless in search of food as well as health care. At present poor people are so needy than previous. They deserve food facility. That's why government should take some steps to ensure food facility. Making a fund for these people is necessary. On the other hand Rich people should cooperate to help the poor people around them as well.



After all, every class of people should come forward to help each other according to their ability. This is the expectation that the world will quickly recover from corona epidemic situation. Let the world be busy again.

Md Shahin hossain

Student, Jagannath University