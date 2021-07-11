Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Op-Ed

US approach to foreign policy remains a mystery

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
LUKE COFFEY

US approach to foreign policy remains a mystery

US approach to foreign policy remains a mystery

Now well into the first year of his presidency, Joe Biden has offered very few clues about his approach to foreign policymaking. This is surprising. For someone who has spent half a century in government, including stints as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as vice president during the Obama administration, it is reasonable to assume that he would take an interest in foreign affairs. However, the first few months of his administration have shown otherwise.

Foreign affairs barely featured during Biden's presidential campaign. He made his first--and so far only--overseas trip as president in June. This was the longest that any president has waited before travelling internationally since Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1960s.

This approach to foreign policymaking has left many of America's friends scratching their heads. While some countries were relieved by a Biden election victory--especially those in Europe, which had a fraught relationship with Donald Trump--the honeymoon period is quickly coming to an end. Traditional US allies, while welcoming a more conventional president in the White House, are starting to wonder where they fit into America's foreign policy.

Though Biden has not given any indication on what a "Biden doctrine" might be, it is possible to start piecing together bits of the puzzle to build a picture of what his foreign policy approach will be.

Firstly, he was elected on a domestic agenda. This is what he cares most about and this is why he has shown little interest in foreign policy, outside of the issues of China and climate change. Conveniently, if not coincidentally, both of those issues overlap both domestic policy and foreign affairs. To give credit where credit is due, Biden has been fairly robust on China. The administration has introduced economic sanctions against Chinese officials over human rights abuses, and against companies tied to China's defence sector. It has also been tough on Beijing when it comes to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Secondly, Biden is not interested in learning from his involvement in past mistakes. This is evident from his decision to hastily withdraw US forces from Afghanistan without showing any concern about the consequences. In 2011, while vice president, he was part of the decision taken by the Obama administration to withdraw all US forces from Iraq, even though critics called for a small training force to remain behind to assist the Iraqi security forces. By 2014, Daesh had captured large parts of the country, including its second largest city, Mosul. In the end, Obama had to send US forces back to Iraq. It is clear from the current security situation in Afghanistan that Biden is repeating the mistake Obama made in Iraq.

Thirdly, Biden demonstrates an unwillingness to admit when he is wrong on major foreign policy issues. His administration's approach to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, is a good example of this. Of course, as vice president he played an important role in bringing the US into the 2015 agreement. Many of those that were serving in the Obama administration at the time are now part of the Biden administration and are politically and personally wedded to the survival of the JCPOA.

Considering Iran's behavior over the past six years across the region, it beggars belief that any foreign policy practitioner could objectively support a US return to the deal. Also, the desperation of the White House to revive the JCPOA, coupled with Tehran's reluctance to make progress in the ongoing talks in Vienna, has made the US look weak.

Finally, in an era of great competition between world powers, a superpower such as the US has two big advantages: Economic influence and a strong national defence. Sadly, the Biden administration has shown little desire to advance either. There has been no meaningful push by the Biden White House to secure new free trade deals. Instead, many of the same protectionist economic policies that were implemented by the Trump administration have been kept by the Biden administration.

When it comes to defense spending, the situation is also bleak. If Biden gets his way with his 2022 budget request, the Department of Defense will get a paltry 1.6 percent increase in funding. This is actually a real-terms cut to defense spending, because inflation is expected to be 2.2 percent. The Biden administration's unwillingness to promote free trade and economic freedom around the world, or to properly fund the US military in line with America's global interests, could ultimately undermine the tough stance taken by the White House against China so far.

Robert Gates, who served as defence secretary for both the Bush and Obama administrations, wrote in a 2014 book that Biden "has been wrong on nearly every major national security issue over the past four decades." Admittedly, Biden is still in the early days of his presidency. Perhaps global events will force him to become a more internationally focused president. Or perhaps as he feels more comfortable dealing with domestic issues, he will find more bandwidth to deal with global matters beyond climate change and China. Maybe he will finally realize that the JCPOA was a bad deal in 2015 and remains a bad deal today. However, this is unlikely.

Expect an unpredictable and disjointed approach to foreign policy coming from the White House over the next few years.
Luke Coffey is the director
of the Douglas and Sarah Allison
 Center for Foreign Policy at
the Heritage Foundation
Source: arabnews.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensuring food security for poor is a must
corrigendum
US approach to foreign policy remains a mystery
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Thoughts of World Population Day: Populations and manpower
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Will MA students of NU be promoted?


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft