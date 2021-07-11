

Few words on ‘World Population Day’



The uncontrolled growth of population causes mass explosion and then it appears as a dreadful threat to the country. Due to the scarcity of resources, the state fails to serve the basic needs to its overgrown people and finally it results in many crises such as food, health and unemployment problems, illiteracy, accommodation problems, environment pollution, global warming etc. which harm the economic harmony, and prosperity greatly.



In order to face various threats caused by population growth and seek to raise awareness of global population issues the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme established 'The World Population Day' on July, 1989, when world's population reached five billion. Since then, it is observed as 'World Population Day' on 11 July of every year around the world. This day, people's awareness is increased by arranging a number of programs on the several issues of world population such as importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights as well as many steps.



Nevertheless, the population continues to grow every year. According to the latest report released by the United Nations on the World Population Day last year, the current world population is 7.8 billion and it has been estimated that by 2050, 2 billion more people will be added to this number. Moreover, Covid-19 has become a new threat and factor exposing the problems caused by overpopulation along with additional difficulties. At the time when the world was attempting to face the population threats and continuing to work on various programs and approaches, Coronavirus strengthened the threats.



Bangladesh is one the overpopulated country in the world. Around 1140 people live in per square kilometre. The Total population of Bangladesh is about 16.17 crore or 160 million where the literacy rate is 63.7 percent, according to the latest report of the 'Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics'. In terms of population Bangladesh is the eighth largest country in the world where in terms of density of population its rank is seventh in the world.



Although the rate of population growth is low in developed countries, it has becomes a national problem in developing countries like Bangladesh. Because unemployment problem, underdeveloped health care system, lack of educated and skilled population, food crisis, housing problem, poverty, etc. are the daily occurrences of Bangladesh. Therefore, it will not bring about any benefit, if the needed facilities for the growing population are not ensured, instead, it will add a new dimension to the existing problems.



If the state fails to make the growing population qualified, it will become a burden to the country and extend the unemployment curse. The government of Bangladesh has been pursuing various programs for a long time to solve the population problem and to prevent population. They also has been playing a leading role in formulating and implementing various policies such as development of education system, enactment and promotion of laws to prevent child marriage and polygamy, two child policy, family planning policy, etc. to create awareness about the dangers of population growth.



The rate of child marriage and polygamy has also increased during the Corona period. If this continues, the country's economy and growth will come to a standstill. So, in order to outgrow these challenges, both the state and the people must play an active role after Corona period.



The population of a country should not only be seen as a problem, it should be turned into skilled, trained, qualified and ethical human resources. Because just as overpopulation is a threat to the country, under population is also a serious threat to the country. If the rate of population growth is negative, the existing resources of the country remain unused which is an obstacle in the way of development of a country. As the population growth rate is negative, many countries of the world like Japan, Italy, Poland, Cuba, Greece etc. have adopted liberal population growth policies. China, the world's most populated country, also moved away from the 40-year-old 'one-child policy' in 2016.



The Japanese government has also taken various measures to increase the population, as the population growth rate in Japan has been declining since 2005. That's why, population is not only a threat or a burden, but also a resource; if they can be built properly. Every human being has his or her own abilities, ability to think, ability to work, different talents; these endowments of human beings have to be grown and well-trained, then these can be used for the development of the country.



In many cases, all the available resources in the country are not utilized properly to maximum level and in the proper process, so maximum and efficient use of resources must be ensured without wasting resources. In the state-of-the-art process, the maximum use of resources as well as the equitable distribution should be ensured so that social and economic equilibrium is created.



In short, it is possible to build an equal and prosperous Bangladesh only if we can turn the population into efficient human resources through increase and improvement of education, expansion of technical education, social and state training system, scientific management and ethical spirit.

The writer is a student

at Department of Public Administration, University

of Chittagong









