Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Op-Ed

World Population Day

Thoughts of World Population Day: Populations and manpower

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Mohammad Yasin Islam

Thoughts of World Population Day: Populations and manpower

Thoughts of World Population Day: Populations and manpower

Today is World Population Day. When the world's population reached 500 million in 1986, the UN initiative to control the population came to the fore. The day has been celebrated since July 11, 1990 with the aim of reaching a desirable population all over the world and solving various public health problems. The desired population is crucial for the overall development plan of a state.

Although the National Population Policy 2012 was formulated in Bangladesh, the desired population plan did not come to the forefront.  According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) data for 2019, the current population of Bangladesh is 16 crore 71 lakhs. The average life expectancy is 63 years. Population growth rate is 1.1 per cent. In last 50 years, the population of the country has increased by 10 crore 47 lakhs.

According to a UN report published on June 17, 2019, the current population of the world is 600 million. In the next 30 years, 200 crore more will be added and by 2050, the total population will be 960 crore. Other figures from the United Nations Population Fund show that the world's population was 100 million in 1804, 200 million in 1928, 300 million in 1959, 400 million in 1974, 500 million in 1978 and 600 million in 1999.  In 2011, the world's population reached 600 million. If the population continues to grow at current rate, it will increase to about one thousand crore by 2050 and by the end of this century it will reach one thousand 100 crore.

Some experts think that the world's wealth is suitable for a maximum of 200 to 300 million people. Food shortages once played an indirect role in population control. Again, the agricultural revolution has played a role in the rapid growth of the population. Due to the development of technology and increase in food production, food security is not a problem for all people. The problem is the exclusive dominance of the existing discriminatory and capitalist economy. This often results in wastage due to lack of stockpile of surplus products.

Unfortunately, even the surplus food does not reach the food-deprived people properly. On the other hand, global warming is on the rise due to unplanned urbanization and the negative effects of climate change. As a result of population growth, torture on nature is also increasing. The Corona disaster has also created new concern in recent times. That is why it is necessary to reduce the world population gradually.

Bangladesh is at the demographic dividend level. One in three is under the age of 24. This young population rate is a huge opportunity for the economy. But Bangladesh's dependent population is also a challenge to the economy. Therefore, reducing the rate of dependent population is also important. In addition to getting demographic benefits from the young population, it is necessary to turn the population into human resources. There must be initiative in that regard as well.

Skilled manpower is the main strength of a country. At an international seminar in February 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "The world is moving fast on a technical basis. The Fourth Industrial Revolution in the world will happen very soon. For this we need to develop skilled human resources to cope with this revolution. The government has already started working for this purpose.

The technological impetus of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will revolutionize the world of human thought, the production of goods, the provision of services, and even socio-cultural values. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, genetic engineering, quantum computing and other technologies will have an impact on quality control. This industrial revolution could open the door to huge possibilities for Bangladesh. It is very difficult to predict the environment and efficiency of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Even after that, this possibility should be exploited as much as possible. It is also true that in a world where technology is constantly being improved, it is very difficult to determine the next skill standard. Among the skills that are needed for the coming days in the various discussions of the World Economic Forum are complex problem solving, creativity, public management, coordination with others, emotional intelligence, judgment and decision making, bargaining and transparency in thinking.

If proper policy is not adopted, population explosion will give rise to the most critical situation in the 21st century. Lack of skill manpower will lead to a problem in many countries in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Rapid demographic change in Bangladesh will also have an impact. Despite various negative comments on the modernization of agriculture in Bangladesh, the food crisis did not occur in Bangladesh like many countries. Therefore, before adopting any borrowed package or plan, we need to set goals and create a well-planned and comprehensive roadmap to reach that goal: whether it is to reduce the population or the Fourth Industrial Revolution or to make the people efficient.

We must remember that lack of proper education facility is the main reason behind the shortage of skilled manpower. So it is important to think anew about the education system and curriculum. The importance of technical and vocational education is also very high in this case. If we want to take advantage of the challenges or possibilities of the future, we need to invest more in education. However, for greater success, all plans need to be implemented and the beneficiaries need to be involved in the formulation of policies.
The writer is a student,
Department of Sociology, Jagannath
University & member of Bangladesh
Young Colum Writers Forum, JnU branch


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensuring food security for poor is a must
corrigendum
US approach to foreign policy remains a mystery
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Thoughts of World Population Day: Populations and manpower
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Will MA students of NU be promoted?


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft