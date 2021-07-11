

Thoughts of World Population Day: Populations and manpower



Although the National Population Policy 2012 was formulated in Bangladesh, the desired population plan did not come to the forefront. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) data for 2019, the current population of Bangladesh is 16 crore 71 lakhs. The average life expectancy is 63 years. Population growth rate is 1.1 per cent. In last 50 years, the population of the country has increased by 10 crore 47 lakhs.



According to a UN report published on June 17, 2019, the current population of the world is 600 million. In the next 30 years, 200 crore more will be added and by 2050, the total population will be 960 crore. Other figures from the United Nations Population Fund show that the world's population was 100 million in 1804, 200 million in 1928, 300 million in 1959, 400 million in 1974, 500 million in 1978 and 600 million in 1999. In 2011, the world's population reached 600 million. If the population continues to grow at current rate, it will increase to about one thousand crore by 2050 and by the end of this century it will reach one thousand 100 crore.



Some experts think that the world's wealth is suitable for a maximum of 200 to 300 million people. Food shortages once played an indirect role in population control. Again, the agricultural revolution has played a role in the rapid growth of the population. Due to the development of technology and increase in food production, food security is not a problem for all people. The problem is the exclusive dominance of the existing discriminatory and capitalist economy. This often results in wastage due to lack of stockpile of surplus products.



Unfortunately, even the surplus food does not reach the food-deprived people properly. On the other hand, global warming is on the rise due to unplanned urbanization and the negative effects of climate change. As a result of population growth, torture on nature is also increasing. The Corona disaster has also created new concern in recent times. That is why it is necessary to reduce the world population gradually.



Bangladesh is at the demographic dividend level. One in three is under the age of 24. This young population rate is a huge opportunity for the economy. But Bangladesh's dependent population is also a challenge to the economy. Therefore, reducing the rate of dependent population is also important. In addition to getting demographic benefits from the young population, it is necessary to turn the population into human resources. There must be initiative in that regard as well.



Skilled manpower is the main strength of a country. At an international seminar in February 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "The world is moving fast on a technical basis. The Fourth Industrial Revolution in the world will happen very soon. For this we need to develop skilled human resources to cope with this revolution. The government has already started working for this purpose.



The technological impetus of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will revolutionize the world of human thought, the production of goods, the provision of services, and even socio-cultural values. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, genetic engineering, quantum computing and other technologies will have an impact on quality control. This industrial revolution could open the door to huge possibilities for Bangladesh. It is very difficult to predict the environment and efficiency of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Even after that, this possibility should be exploited as much as possible. It is also true that in a world where technology is constantly being improved, it is very difficult to determine the next skill standard. Among the skills that are needed for the coming days in the various discussions of the World Economic Forum are complex problem solving, creativity, public management, coordination with others, emotional intelligence, judgment and decision making, bargaining and transparency in thinking.



If proper policy is not adopted, population explosion will give rise to the most critical situation in the 21st century. Lack of skill manpower will lead to a problem in many countries in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Rapid demographic change in Bangladesh will also have an impact. Despite various negative comments on the modernization of agriculture in Bangladesh, the food crisis did not occur in Bangladesh like many countries. Therefore, before adopting any borrowed package or plan, we need to set goals and create a well-planned and comprehensive roadmap to reach that goal: whether it is to reduce the population or the Fourth Industrial Revolution or to make the people efficient.



We must remember that lack of proper education facility is the main reason behind the shortage of skilled manpower. So it is important to think anew about the education system and curriculum. The importance of technical and vocational education is also very high in this case. If we want to take advantage of the challenges or possibilities of the future, we need to invest more in education. However, for greater success, all plans need to be implemented and the beneficiaries need to be involved in the formulation of policies.

The writer is a student,

Department of Sociology, Jagannath

University & member of Bangladesh

Young Colum Writers Forum, JnU branch









Today is World Population Day. When the world's population reached 500 million in 1986, the UN initiative to control the population came to the fore. The day has been celebrated since July 11, 1990 with the aim of reaching a desirable population all over the world and solving various public health problems. The desired population is crucial for the overall development plan of a state.Although the National Population Policy 2012 was formulated in Bangladesh, the desired population plan did not come to the forefront. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) data for 2019, the current population of Bangladesh is 16 crore 71 lakhs. The average life expectancy is 63 years. Population growth rate is 1.1 per cent. In last 50 years, the population of the country has increased by 10 crore 47 lakhs.According to a UN report published on June 17, 2019, the current population of the world is 600 million. In the next 30 years, 200 crore more will be added and by 2050, the total population will be 960 crore. Other figures from the United Nations Population Fund show that the world's population was 100 million in 1804, 200 million in 1928, 300 million in 1959, 400 million in 1974, 500 million in 1978 and 600 million in 1999. In 2011, the world's population reached 600 million. If the population continues to grow at current rate, it will increase to about one thousand crore by 2050 and by the end of this century it will reach one thousand 100 crore.Some experts think that the world's wealth is suitable for a maximum of 200 to 300 million people. Food shortages once played an indirect role in population control. Again, the agricultural revolution has played a role in the rapid growth of the population. Due to the development of technology and increase in food production, food security is not a problem for all people. The problem is the exclusive dominance of the existing discriminatory and capitalist economy. This often results in wastage due to lack of stockpile of surplus products.Unfortunately, even the surplus food does not reach the food-deprived people properly. On the other hand, global warming is on the rise due to unplanned urbanization and the negative effects of climate change. As a result of population growth, torture on nature is also increasing. The Corona disaster has also created new concern in recent times. That is why it is necessary to reduce the world population gradually.Bangladesh is at the demographic dividend level. One in three is under the age of 24. This young population rate is a huge opportunity for the economy. But Bangladesh's dependent population is also a challenge to the economy. Therefore, reducing the rate of dependent population is also important. In addition to getting demographic benefits from the young population, it is necessary to turn the population into human resources. There must be initiative in that regard as well.Skilled manpower is the main strength of a country. At an international seminar in February 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "The world is moving fast on a technical basis. The Fourth Industrial Revolution in the world will happen very soon. For this we need to develop skilled human resources to cope with this revolution. The government has already started working for this purpose.The technological impetus of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will revolutionize the world of human thought, the production of goods, the provision of services, and even socio-cultural values. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, genetic engineering, quantum computing and other technologies will have an impact on quality control. This industrial revolution could open the door to huge possibilities for Bangladesh. It is very difficult to predict the environment and efficiency of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Even after that, this possibility should be exploited as much as possible. It is also true that in a world where technology is constantly being improved, it is very difficult to determine the next skill standard. Among the skills that are needed for the coming days in the various discussions of the World Economic Forum are complex problem solving, creativity, public management, coordination with others, emotional intelligence, judgment and decision making, bargaining and transparency in thinking.If proper policy is not adopted, population explosion will give rise to the most critical situation in the 21st century. Lack of skill manpower will lead to a problem in many countries in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Rapid demographic change in Bangladesh will also have an impact. Despite various negative comments on the modernization of agriculture in Bangladesh, the food crisis did not occur in Bangladesh like many countries. Therefore, before adopting any borrowed package or plan, we need to set goals and create a well-planned and comprehensive roadmap to reach that goal: whether it is to reduce the population or the Fourth Industrial Revolution or to make the people efficient.We must remember that lack of proper education facility is the main reason behind the shortage of skilled manpower. So it is important to think anew about the education system and curriculum. The importance of technical and vocational education is also very high in this case. If we want to take advantage of the challenges or possibilities of the future, we need to invest more in education. However, for greater success, all plans need to be implemented and the beneficiaries need to be involved in the formulation of policies.The writer is a student,Department of Sociology, JagannathUniversity & member of BangladeshYoung Colum Writers Forum, JnU branch