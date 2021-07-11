

Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs



This is the usual presentation of Mucormycosis, a severe but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds known as mucormycetes; researchers referred to it as 'Black Fungus.'



Though it has a low prevalence rate of 0.005 to 1.7 cases per million people, a significant rise in its incidence has been observed recently amid the current coronavirus pandemic.



However, these fungi are present in nature and in almost every home. They grow on organic matter, including fruits and vegetables, roadside wet waste, dead bodies, and rotting plants and animals. These fungi release their spores, which are airborne and travel to distant places. As a result, each one of us has been exposed to them multiple times in our life. Our country's unique tropical climate is ideal for its growth. Black Fungus is not a contagious disease, and it was present in our environment long before the pandemic.



Due to a robust immunity system, we usually do not get infected by thisfungus. However, almost every case of fungus is associated with a risk factor that compromised the immune system, leaving it incapable of combating the fungus.



COVID-19 is a viral infectious disease that has been linked to immune suppression throughout the context. However, Numerous people with COVID may have co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, renal failure, liver disease, and cancer. In addition, patients with co-morbidities like diabetes, systemic immunosuppression, or any other primary systemic disease (chronic disorder) are likely to have this infection.



The pandemic (COVID-19) appears to be a serious issue on a massive level. Although multiple treatment options have been tested, none have been shown to increase survival in COVID-19 except systemic glucocorticoids. Regrettably, extensive use of glucocorticoids (steroid) has been associated with fungal infections. In addition, chronic steroid treatment is a significant risk factor for developing fungal infections because it suppresses the immune system.



Glucocorticoids (steroids) are relatively cheap, readily available, and have been shown to decrease mortality in COVID-19 patients.



However, Physicians and the World Health Organization (WHO) have warned against the use of steroids in patients with non-severe COVID-19 infection. Patients with mild to severe infections have been shown to benefit from steroids.



Additionally, steroids suppress the immune system's function, which is the body's natural defense against disease and infection. This can help treat autoimmune conditions (autoimmune diseases) caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the body.



Many covid patients die due to a hyperimmune reaction (cytokine storm), which destroys the body's multisystem organs and ultimately results in death. Corticosteroids suppress the immune system, halt the spread of cytokine storms, and defend the body's essential organs. Also, the most used anti-inflammatory drug during pandemic 'Tocilizumab' causes immune suppression. Tocilizumab is a widely used immunosuppressive drug in different covid dedicated and corporate hospitals. However, misuse of this drug might lead to fungal infection to patientsrecoveredfrom covid.



Fungal infection develops in the body due to these medications interfering with the immune system's natural ability to fight back.



"Excess prescribing of steroids during this pandemic might lead to Mucormycosis infection. Unfortunately, people can buy steroids from local pharmacies without any prescription, and patients began self-medicating with steroids due to their easy availability and low cost in our country,"



According to a deputy program manager at the DGHS's Center for Medical Biotechnology.



He added that most people do not even know the adverse effects of steroids. People who have uncontrolled diabetes and are taking excessive steroids without consulting a doctor could become infected with fungal infections.



Experts suspect that a substantial percentage of covid recovered patients received steroids even though they did not need them, and unsupervised prescribing resulted in irrational doses and length of steroid consumption.



The gross and illogical misuse of steroids combined with elevated glucose levels produced an ideal environment for the fungus to thrive.



However, Diabetes mellitus has been associated with severe COVID-19. Diabetes impairs the immune system, and coronavirus exacerbates it. So the steroids used to combat Covid-19 add fuel to the flames. While long-term use of corticosteroids has been linked to various opportunistic fungal infections, including aspergillosis and mucormycosis (Black Fungus), even a short course of corticosteroids has been linked to Black Fungus, especially in people with diabetes mellitus.



According to the European Confederation of Medical Mycology research, there are few case reports of Black Fungus caused by even a short course of steroid therapy (5-14 days), especially in people with diabetes. Yet, surprisingly, 46 % of the patients had received corticosteroids within a month of their Black Fungus diagnosis. These findings should be taken seriously in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, where steroids are often used.



Also, Steroids can raise a person's blood glucose level. Increased glucose levels in the blood provide an ideal environment for fungal growth.



However, excessive use of broad-spectrum antibiotics to treat Covid-19 is resulting in the formation or exacerbation of a pre-existing fungal disease. In addition, according to experts, irrational use of broad-spectrum antibiotics can also serve as an immunosuppressant.



These findings are alarming and have immense public health importance, mainly because the death rate with fungal infections is pretty high.



Experts suggest that implementing early diagnosis with quick treatment facilities, controlling blood sugar, rational use of steroids and other immunosuppressive drugs, and improving the immunity status of the covid recovered patient are essential to stop the spread of fungal infection crisis.



Though it is difficult to pinpoint all of these above-mentioned factors responsible for global rising fungal infections, especially during the covid 19 outbreak. However, the current situation presents a possibility for epidemiological studies to find out answers and may help to reduce the risk of future disease outbreaks.

The writer is a student, MBBS (final year), Central Medical College, Cumilla













