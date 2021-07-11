Two die inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank

JHALOKATI, July 10: Two people died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank in Kathalia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Asadul, a resident of Gazipur Village in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur, and Moznu, of Mahishkandi Village in Kathalia Upazila of Jhalokati.

Local sources said Asadul and Moznu were working in an under construction house of one Miraj Khan in Mahishkandi Village under Chencharirampur Union in the upazila at around 10am.

At one stage, they felt sick after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank while working. One Shuvo of the area also felt sick as he came to rescue them.

Later, Asadul and Moznu died on the way to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex in Pirojpur.