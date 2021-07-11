

Raja Babu attracts visitors in Meherpur

In the local market, Emily is getting an offer of Tk 10 lakh. But she wants more. So she is planning to bring Rajababu to Dhaka market.

Emily is a farmer of Baliaghat Village in Gangni Upazila of the district. Along with her agriculture work, she has been keeping farming cows. She has set up a cattle farm in her house as animal husbandry. She finds it profitable. Raja Babu has grown up in the farm.

Two years back, Emily bought it at Tk 2.20 lakh. It is habituated to good food and fruits. That is why it is called Raja Babu.

In the last year, she did not sell Raja Babu during Eid-ul-Ajha as the offered price was not pleasing. This year she is hoping to get expected price.

Raja Babu will be taken to Dhaka, Emily said, claiming, Raja Babu is the biggest in Meherpur District.

Habibur takes care of Raja Babu. He said, the ox prefers raw grass, wheat bran, rice, molasses, dried straw and grape, apple and banana. If the environment is too hot, he needs electric fan.

At present, people are coming from different areas to see Raja Babu.

Gangni Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Mostafa said, the demand for naturally reared animals is very high; farmers are being advised in this regard. This year growers will get fair prices of cattle, he added.

Targeting the Eid-ul-Ajha, from 28,810 farms in Meherpur, 47,155 cows, 576 buffaloes, 1,25,706 goats and sheep have been prepared for sale.







