Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:38 PM
Home Countryside

153 fined for violating lockdown rules in three districts

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 153 people Tk 68,200 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in three districts- Pirojpur, Gopalganj and Brahmanbaria.
PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in two days fined 96 people Tk 43,050 for violating government instructions in the district.
Separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined 44 people Tk 17,750 for violating the ongoing lockdown rules.
Executive magistrates of the district administration conducted drives in different areas and fined the government instruction violators the amount.
Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.
On the other hand, separate mobile courts in the district fined 49 more people in the last 24 hours till Friday for violating heath       guidelines.
Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the matter on Friday.
The mobile courts led by upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) and executive magistrates of seven upazilas fined the health guideline violators Tk 21, 550 during the drives.
The DC also said such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.
GOPALGANJ: Separate mobile courts in the district in the last 24 hours fined 47 people Tk 25,300 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.
Executive Magistrate of the district administration Bidhan Kanti Halder confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.
He said separate mobile courts UNOs and executive magistrates conducted drives in different areas of Gopalganj Town and five upazilas of the district in the last 24 hours, and fined the government instruction violators the amount.
Such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district, Executive Magistrate Bidhan Kanti Halder added.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Separate mobile courts here on Friday fined 10 people Tk 3,600 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.
The mobile courts led by UNO KM Yasir Arafat and Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabia Asfar Saima conducted separate drives in Budhanti, Islampur, Chandura Bazar and Amtali Bazar areas of the upazila, and fined the lockdown instruction violators the amount in 9 cases.
Members of police were also present during the drives.
Executive Magistrate Rabia Asfar Saima confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.


