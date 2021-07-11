Food items distributed among poor people in four districts



Boda Upazila administration distributed food items among over 300 jobless people including hotel and transport workers on Boda Pilot School and College Field in Panchagarh on Saturday as humanitarian assistance from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mitigate their sufferings during the ongoing lockdown. photo: observer

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Members of Bangladesh Army on Friday distributed relief materials among poor people in Dighinala Upazila of the district from their own ration.

An army team led by Dighinala Zone official Captain Siam Ahmed distributed foods items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt among poor people in a programme held on Gulchhari Government Primary School premises in the upazila.

They also urged people to follow the government instructions such as refraining from going outside without any emergency, washing hands properly, wearing face masks while going out of home, and to maintain health advice.

PANCHAGARH: The district administration distributed food items among 220 jobless hotel workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as humanitarian assistance from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mitigate their sufferings during the ongoing lockdown in the district town on Thursday.

Md Mazharul Haque Prodhan, MP, distributed the food items at a programme at Panchagarh Sirajul Islam Stadium in the town as chief guest maintaining health guidelines.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Revenue) Mohammad Abdul Manna presided over the programme.

Zila Parishad Chairman Anwar Sadat Samrat, Additional Superintend of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Sarker Mohammad Rayhan, Poura Mayor Zakia Khatun, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Arif Hossain and Panchagarh Press Club President Shafiqul Alam Shafiq, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Each of the recipients got 5kg of rice, 1kg edible oil, 1kg of pulse, 1kg salt, sugar, Ssmai and two pieces of soup.

The chief guest urged everyone to stay at homes, regularly wash hands, use face masks and abide by the health directives and hygiene rules to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

KISHOREGANJ: Food items have been distributed among jobless destitute people in the district on Thursday.

District Unit Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Advocate MA Afzol inaugurated the programme on the AL office premises in the town.

Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, District AL Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Srimik League GS Abul Hossain Akanda, Juba League Leader Rashed Jahangir Pallab, District Shachasabak League Organising Secretary Polash Muttaki, District Unit President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon and its GS Foyez Oman Khan, among others, were also present during the distribution.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 435 jobless destitute people were given foodstuffs ensuring their food security amid the strict lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) authority distributed the food items at Rajshahi Police Line playground on Wednesday through maintaining health guideline.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique distributed the relief materials among the distressed people including transgenders.

DC Saifuddin Shaheen, RMP Additional Commissioners Suzayet Islam and Mazid Ali, and ADCs Golam Ruhul Quddus and Rakibul Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Each of the recipients was given a 24.5-kilogram food package containing rice, flour, potatoes, salt and edible oil.







