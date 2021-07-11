Abdul Wadud Falwan

KAMALNAGAR, LXMIPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdul Wadud Falwan died of old-age complications in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday. He was 71.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Char Falkon area of the upazila at night.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.

FF Abdul Wadud left wife, one son, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Mahmud Golam Saleq

BARISHAL: Mahmud Golam Saleq, former president of Barishal City Unit BNP, died of coronavirus at United Hospital in Dhaka at 9:30pm on Thursday. He was 88.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Banani Mosque premises in Dhaka after Jum'a prayer on Friday. Later, he was buried at Banani Graveyard in the capital.

He left wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Hossain Ali

THAKURGAON: FF Hossain Ali died of old-age complications at Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital in the district town on Thursday noon. He was 91.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Munshipara area under Thakurgaon Municipality on Friday noon.

Later, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the area.

FF Hossain left wife, one descendant and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







