Covid-19: 34 more people die, 751 more infected in 8 dists

A total of 34 people died of the coronavirus in eight districts- Rajshahi and Noakhali districts, and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 14 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said six people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, seven were from Rajshahi, four from Natore, and one from Pabna, Chuadanga and Joypurhat districts each.

Some 522 are now undergoing treatment against its 455 beds capacity at the hospital till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

NOAKHALI: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 154 here.

Meanwhile, some 164 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 12,467 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 564 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 164 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 29.08 per cent.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 12.16 per cent in the district.

Of the newly infected people, 55 are in Sadar, 34 in Begumganj, 28 in Companiganj, 26 in Kabirhat, 13 in Senbag, six in Senbag and five in Subarnachar upazilas.

Of the total deceased, 27 were from Sadar, 54 from Begumganj, 21 from Kabirhat, 20 from Senbag, 16 from Chatkhil, eight from Sonaimuri, and four from Subarnachar and Companiganj upazilas.

Among the total infected, 7,753 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with the recovery rate of 62.19 per cent.

Currently, 53 patients are now undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila while 4,560 are in isolation.

PIROJPUR: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, two died in Kawkhali, and one at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, Nesarabad and Bhandaria upazilas each.

Meanwhile, 40 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 2,943 in the district.

Pirojpur CS Dr Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 108 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 40 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 45 per cent.

Currently, 62 patients are undergoing treatment at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.

BARISHAL: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

Five people who died in the division in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who tested positive for the virus, one died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal City while the rest in Jhalokati, Barguna and Pirojpur districts.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 337 in the division.

Meanwhile, 547 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,115 in the division.

Among the total infected, 15,629 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.







