Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Countryside

Covid-19: 34 more people die, 751 more infected in 8 dists

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondents

A total of 34 people died of the coronavirus in eight districts- Rajshahi and Noakhali districts, and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.  
RAJSHAHI: A total of 14 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.
RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said six people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, seven were from Rajshahi, four from Natore, and one from Pabna, Chuadanga and Joypurhat districts each.
Some 522 are now undergoing treatment against its 455 beds capacity at the hospital till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.
NOAKHALI: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 154 here.
Meanwhile, some 164 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 12,467 in the district.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday.
He said a total of 564 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 164 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 29.08 per cent.
The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 12.16 per cent in the district.
Of the newly infected people, 55 are in Sadar, 34 in Begumganj, 28 in Companiganj, 26 in Kabirhat, 13 in Senbag, six in Senbag and five in Subarnachar upazilas.
Of the total deceased, 27 were from Sadar, 54 from Begumganj, 21 from Kabirhat, 20 from Senbag, 16 from Chatkhil, eight from Sonaimuri, and four from Subarnachar and Companiganj upazilas.   
Among the total infected, 7,753 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with the recovery rate of 62.19 per cent.
Currently, 53 patients are now undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila while 4,560 are in isolation.
PIROJPUR: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
Of the deceased, two died in Kawkhali, and one at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, Nesarabad and Bhandaria upazilas each.
Meanwhile, 40 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 2,943 in the district.
Pirojpur CS Dr Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday.
He said a total of 108 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 40 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 45 per cent.
Currently, 62 patients are undergoing treatment at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.
BARISHAL: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.
Five people who died in the division in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased who tested positive for the virus, one died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal City while the rest in Jhalokati, Barguna and Pirojpur districts.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 337 in the division.
Meanwhile, 547 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,115 in the division.
Among the total infected, 15,629 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two die inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank
Raja Babu attracts visitors in Meherpur
153 fined for violating lockdown rules in three districts
Food items distributed among poor people in four districts
Obituary
Covid-19: 34 more people die, 751 more infected in 8 dists
Two minors drown in two districts
Sellers of sacrificial animals frustrated in Sirajganj


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft