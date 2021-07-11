Two minors drown in two districts

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Gaibandha, in two days.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in a river in Atrai Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jobayer, 6, son of Abdul Qader, a resident of Panchpakia Village under Panchupur Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jobayer went missing in the river at around 2pm while he along with his mother bathing in it.

Later, locals rescued him from the river and took to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alif Mia, 1, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Naldanga Tupamari Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Alif fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while playing beside it.

Later, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

Naldanga Union Parishad Member Yasin Ali confirmed the incident.









