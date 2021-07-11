Video
Home Countryside

Sellers of sacrificial animals frustrated in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, July 10: With drawing near the Eid-ul-Azha, frustration among sacrificial animal growers are going up. Due to lockdown, their prepared cattle are still lying stocked in farms. They don't know what is latest about opening haats. Online platform is not worthy enough to them.
Their primary preparation is complete. Now, bringing their animals to haats is the main challenge. Both traders and customers are in disarray.
According to field sources, all haats in the district are closed. Wholesalers are not coming.  Authorities concerned said, to reduce concern about sale, online platform is being arranged.
Grower Shamim Reza of Muktargati area in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila said, he has prepared eight oxen of Frizian, Shahiwala, Sindhi and Brahama breeds. "I am expecting to sell the oxen at Tk 25 lakh. But these cannot be brought to market due to lockdown. I am in concern whether haats will sit or not, and, if sit, whether I will get expected price."
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS), there is a demand of 1, 60,276 sacrificial animals in the district, and  in about 17,000 farms,  and at the individual level, a total of 2, 85,771 cattle have been produced; of these, 1, 27,230 are buffalo, goat and ewe. The remaining ones are oxen.
 After meeting the local demand, the surplus stands at about 1, 25,495.
There are 28 permanent haats and 27 temporary haats in the district for selling these animals. But amid the lockdown situation, all these haats are closed.
Cattle trader of Talgachhi area in Shahzadpur Upazila Abdus Salam said, in the past, every year he would sell over 200 cows in Dhaka. But this year, he could not buy a single piece of cow for selling because of haats remaining closed.
 "We are used to wait for Eid Bazar. We are not sure whether haats will sit or not this year. This uncertainty is keeping us refrain from purchasing cows," he added.
Acting Officer of DolS Dr. Shahabuddin said, "Given the situation, we are also in concern with farm owners. In association with district administration, we are connecting farm owners with facebook in group. Pictures of animals are uploaded with contact numbers and details about animals. "
It has been targeted, 25 per cent of the total produced animals will be sold online, he informed. If this percentage of animals are sold, farm owners will be benefitted by a little bit, he added.


