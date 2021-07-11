Bandits kill 45 villagers in northwest Nigeria

KANO, July 10: Armed raiders killed at least 45 people in five villages in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, police said on Saturday, in the latest deadly attack to hit the violence-torn region.

Motorcycle-riding gunmen launched coordinated attacks on remote villages of Gidan Adamu, Tsauni, Gidan Baushi, Gidan Maidawa and Wari in Maradun district, shooting residents and burning homes. "The attackers left before security teams arrived because the area is hard to reach due to bad roads," Shehu said.

But residents said 43 people were killed and seven injured in the attack. "We found a total of 43 bodies from the villages along with seven people with injuries," resident Danladi Sabo said. He said those killed were buried on Friday while the injured were taken to hospital in Gusau, the state capital.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been regularly terrorised by gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers who raid villages, killing and seizing residents as well as stealing livestock. -AFP