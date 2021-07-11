Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Foreign News

Bandits kill 45 villagers in northwest Nigeria

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

KANO, July 10: Armed raiders killed at least 45 people in five villages in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, police said on Saturday, in the latest deadly attack to hit the violence-torn region.
Motorcycle-riding gunmen launched coordinated attacks on remote villages of Gidan Adamu, Tsauni, Gidan Baushi, Gidan Maidawa and Wari in Maradun district, shooting residents and burning homes. "The attackers left before security teams arrived because the area is hard to reach due to bad roads," Shehu said.
But residents said 43 people were killed and seven injured in the attack. "We found a total of 43 bodies from the villages along with seven people with injuries," resident Danladi Sabo said. He said those killed were buried on Friday while the injured were taken to hospital in Gusau, the state capital.
Northwest and central Nigeria have been regularly terrorised by gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers who raid villages, killing and seizing residents as well as stealing livestock.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bandits kill 45 villagers in northwest Nigeria
US rebuffs Haiti troops request after president’s assassination
Biden taps LA Mayor Garcetti as ambassador to India
UNSC extends cross-border aid operation for Syria
Medical workers and soldiers arrive at the scene of suicide car bomb attack
Muslim women up for sale in India ‘auction’
Vaccine link to rare heart inflammation: WHO
Afghanistan to rush troops to border as Taliban extend gains


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft