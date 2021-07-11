Biden taps LA Mayor Garcetti as ambassador to India

WASHINGTON, July 10: President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, an ambitious star in his Democratic Party, to be ambassador to India, with which the United States has an increasingly close relationship.

Garcetti, who has led country's second-largest city since 2013 with a focus on improving transportation and sustainability, declined to run for president last year but has been widely seen as seeking to burnish his credentials with a new job.

A Rhodes scholar who spent 12 years as an intelligence officer in the US Navy Reserves and plays jazz piano on the side, Garcetti said in a statement that he had "committed my life to service."

"And should I be confirmed, I'll bring this same energy, commitment and love for this city to my new role and will forge partnerships and connections that will help Los Angeles," Garcetti said. -AFP







