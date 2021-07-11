Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Foreign News

UNSC extends cross-border aid operation for Syria

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

UNITED NATIONS, July 10:  The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved an extension of activity at the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches a rebel-held part of Syria.
This stemmed from a compromise reached by the United States and Russia, both of which hailed what they called a rare instance of cooperation between them.
The UN's cross-border aid authorization for northwest Syria, due to expire Saturday, will now be prolonged by six months, with a possible six month renewal.
Humanitarian organizations have been pleading for months for an extension of the UN authorization for the crossing at Bab al-Hawa.
The approved text is an amalgam of two drafts -- one proposed by Norway and Ireland and another by Russia.
The United States had pressed for the border crossing from Turkey to be renewed for a full year, and sees this resolution as doing just that.
But Russia calls it only a six-month extension, with a possible six month addition depending on a report from the UN secretary general at the end of the year.
The text is the result of a compromise between the United States and Russia in last-minute talks that were broadened to bring in the other three permanent members of the council -- Britain, China and France.
It extends the authorization for six months, with an addition of six more, "subject to the issuance of the Secretary General's substantive report, with particular focus on transparency in operations, and progress on cross-line access in meeting humanitarian needs."
Some three million people live in jihadist-dominated northwest Syria, more than half displaced by the country's decade-long conflict.
For the past year, international organizations have been able to bring in medicine, food, blankets and Covid-19 vaccines through Bab al-Hawa -- the only crossing for aid into the region that bypasses Damascus.
Russia, which wields veto power at the council, is a staunch ally of the Damascus regime.
Russia had preferred to see the aid delivered across front lines from Damascus, arguing the existing crossing is used to supply arms to rebel fighters.
US President Joe Biden, meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin recently in Geneva, pressed for an extension of the border crossing authorization.
This issue was seen as a test for possible cooperation between the US under the new Biden administration and Russia.
In a call between Biden and Putin on Friday, both "commended the joint work of their respective teams following the US-Russia Summit that led to the unanimous renewal" of the cross-border aid mechanism, said a White House statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bandits kill 45 villagers in northwest Nigeria
US rebuffs Haiti troops request after president’s assassination
Biden taps LA Mayor Garcetti as ambassador to India
UNSC extends cross-border aid operation for Syria
Medical workers and soldiers arrive at the scene of suicide car bomb attack
Muslim women up for sale in India ‘auction’
Vaccine link to rare heart inflammation: WHO
Afghanistan to rush troops to border as Taliban extend gains


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft