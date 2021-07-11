Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
Home Foreign News

Act on ransomware attacks

Biden warns Putin and hints at retaliation

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, July 10: US President Joe Biden increased pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to move against ransomware groups operating in Russia, warning the United States is prepared to respond if cyberhacks are not stopped.
The two leaders held an hour-long phone call on Friday, their first since they discussed ransomware attacks at a summit in Geneva on June 16. Biden's message to Putin in the call was direct, suggesting a growing impatience over attacks that have disrupted key U.S. sectors.
"I made it very clear to him that the United States expects, when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil even though it's not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is," Biden told reporters.
He said the two governments have now set up a means to communicate on a regular basis "when each of us thinks something is happening in another country that affects the home country."
"And so it went well. I'm optimistic," he said.
The United States has not indicated how it plans to respond to the attacks emanating from Russia, but Biden hinted at digital retaliation if Russian cooperation was not forthcoming.
Asked by a Reuters reporter whether it would make sense to attack the Russian servers used in such intrusions, Biden paused, smiled and said: "Yes."
Biden told reporters there would be consequences to Russian inaction, but gave no details. He said a joint meeting had been set for July 16th, adding, "I believe we're going to get cooperation.
A senior Biden administration official said a response could come soon. "We're not going to telegraph what those actions will be precisely - some of them will be manifest and visible, some of them may not be - but we expect those to take place, you know, in the days and weeks ahead," the official told reporters.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

