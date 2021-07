A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate







A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate in Larne, Northern Ireland on July 10 ahead of the traditional 11th night bonfires. The bonfire, the largest in the country will be lit in the annual commemoration of the victory of Protestant King William III of Orange against Catholic King James II at the battle of the Boyne on July 12, 1690. photo : AFP