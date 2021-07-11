Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN expert

GENEVA, July 10: A top UN rights expert has called for Israeli settlements to be classified as war crimes, urging the international community to demand accountability for a practice it has long deemed illegal.

Presenting his latest report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michael Lynk, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, said the settlements constitute a "violation of the absolute prohibition against settler implantation".

"In my report, I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime," the UN expert said.

He said the settlements violate an absolute ban on an occupying power transferring part of its civilian population into occupied territory, thereby meeting the definition of a war crime under the Rome Statute founding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"I submit to you that this finding compels the international community … to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation, and its defiance of international law and international opinion, can and will no longer be cost-free," Lynk told the Geneva rights forum.

Responding to Lynk's report, former member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization executive committee Hanan Ashrawi posted on Twitter: "Calling things by their name!"

"UN Human Rights Council Rapporteur on Palestine, Michael Lynk, clearly seeks int'l accountability for #IsraeliCrimes," she wrote.

Many countries consider the settlements a breach of international law. Israel disputes this and cites biblical and historical connections to the land, as well as security needs.

Israel's mission to the UN in Geneva, in a statement to Reuters news agency, rejected Lynk's report as "the latest one-sided and biased report against Israel".

The mission accused Lynk of turning a blind eye to violations committed by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs the besieged Gaza Strip.

Lynk said Israel's demolition of Bedouin tent dwellings in a village in the West Bank on Wednesday left residents without food or water in the heat of the Jordan Valley, calling it "both unlawful and heartless".

"Progressive seizure of Palestinian lands together with the protection of the settlements is a further consolidation of Israel's de facto annexation of the West Bank," he said.

There are nearly 300 settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, with more than 680,000 Israeli settlers, Lynk said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces opened fire on hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators who rallied against an illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank on Friday, with more than 370 people wounded including 31 hit by live ammunition.

Drones dropped tear gas canisters and smoke filled the air at the scene of the protest in the West Bank town of Beita, near Nablus, where Palestinians protested illegal land confiscation.

Demonstrators burned tyres and threw rocks at Israeli forces, local media reports said. Witnesses said Israeli troops fired live rounds and rubber-coated steel bullets at the demonstrators after Friday prayers in Beita.

The Palestine Red Crescent reported 379 protesters were wounded - 31 by live ammunition. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. -REUTERS, AL JAZEERA











