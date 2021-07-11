300 jobless people get food items in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, July 10: Food items were distributed among 300 jobless people in Boda upazila of the district on Saturday as a humanitarian assistance from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the ongoing lockdown.

Upazila chairman Faruq Alam Tobi distributed the food items among the jobless people at a function as the chief guest at Boda Government Model School and College ground.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Solaymam Ali, pouro mayor Advocate Wahiduzzaman Suja and vice-chairman Mokhesur Rahman, among others, were present at the function.

The food items are rice, lentils, edible oil, potato, sugar and salt.