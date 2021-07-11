‘Strict laws and its implementation needed to prevent road accident’

Strict laws and its proper implementation are needed to prevent the road accident in Bangladesh. The discussants all are agreed at this point ata live discussion programme titled "Corona Dialogue Episode 29: Safe Roads for a Safe Life" was held on Saturday organised by Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector.

Heroic freedom fighter Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi, Member of Parliament (Satkhira-02), Nadira Yasmin Jolly, Member of Parliament for Women Reserved seat-42, Khandaker Rakibur Rahman, Executive Director of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, Global Road Safety Advocacy and Grant Program Manager Taifur Rahman took part in the discussion.

The programme was moderated by Iqbal Masud, Director, Health and WASH Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission.

Kazi Md. Shifun Newaz, Assistant Professor, Accident Research Institute of BUET, presented the keynote paper at the event. He said that according to the World Health Organization, about 1.3 million people die on the roads every year in the world and 20 to 50 million non-fatal injuries occur. Road accidents are the 8th leading cause of death in the world and first leading cause of the young people. He also said that the Road Transport Act 2018 has been implemented in Bangladesh by adding strict provisions for both drivers and pedestrians. However, there are still some gaps in the current law for which road users are being victims of violations and accidents. The government has again taken initiative to amend the Act this year. It is imperative to include in the amended law specifying the speed of the vehicle, mandatory use of seatbelts for drivers and passengers, use of standard helmets, ensuring safe seats for children, etc.

Heroic freedom fighter Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi, MP said, "We have to change our mentality to prevent road accidents and abide by the law." He also emphasizes on standard helmets and seatbelts for all. He added that the driver must be thoroughly tested before being licensed. Licenses cannot be issued to incompetent or underage people/driver. Everyone needs to be aware of the law as well.







