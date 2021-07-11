Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
Sahara will remain source of inspirations to future generation: Amu

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu on Saturday said late AL leader Sahara Khatun will remain enormous source of inspirations to future generation for her contributions to the nation in its crisis moment.
He said this while addressing, as the chief guest, a virtual memorial meeting on former minister and Awami League Presidium Member Sahara Khatun marking her first death anniversary. Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote arranged it.
Amu, also central 14-party spokesperson and coordinator, said demise of Sahara Khatun is not an irreparable loss to AL but also to the nation. He urged the AL leaders and workers to take lesson from struggling life and works of Sahara Khatun.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan, lawmaker Advocate Quamrul Islam, AL Legal Affairs Secretary Nazibullah Hiru, AL Central Working Committee Member Advocate Sanjida Khanam, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote General Secretary Arun Sarker Rana and Joint General Secretary actress Tarin Jahan addressed it, among others.
Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Executive President and singer Rafiqul Alam chaired it.
Law Minister Anisul Huq said the nation will always remember the contributions of Sahara Khatun to organize lawyers in the anti-autocracy movement.
He proposed for establishing a building after the name of Sahara Khatun at Supreme Court Bar Association.
Recalling the struggling life of Sahara Khatun, State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan said Sahara Khatun was always devoted to party workers as well as the common people.
This generation will have to take lesson from life and works of Sahara Khatun, he said.
Earlier, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote leaders paid homage to Sahara Khatun by placing wreaths at her grave at Banani graveyard in the morning.
Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Executive President and Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Rafiqul Alam, General Secretary Arun Sarker Rana, AL leader MA Karim and Bangladesh Krishak League Vice-President Sheikh Jahangir Alam were present, among others.
Doa was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed soul on the occasion.    -BSS


