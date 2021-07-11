Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home News

Irrigation by surface water benefits 12,000 farmers in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

RAJSHAHI, July 10: The irrigation by using surface water have set around 1,600 hectares of lands free from water-logging, benefitting more than 12,000 farmers to boost food production.
Farmers have started deriving total benefits of the irrigation facilities with breakthrough of re-excavating 28-kilometer canals in different upazilas.
The canals were re-excavated under a project titled "Extension of Irrigation Facilities and Mitigation of Water Logging in Bagha, Charghat and Paba Upazilas of Rajshahi District", despite the present Covid-19 pandemic.
Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) has implemented the Taka 28-crore project recently increasing cultivable land by 1,250 hectares through mitigating water logging problems and providing irrigation to 350 hectares of land directly.
"We have re-excavated 28-kilomter canal in addition to construction of 1,535-meter concrete wall, 100-meter slabs, four foot-over bridges and digging of 20 dug-walls", said project director Engineer Nazirul Islam.
Besides, a total of 10 low lift pumps run by two cusec solar panels each were installed for lifting water from the canal for irrigation in farming lands.
Apart from this, 4,035 meters retaining wall, eight light culverts and one sluice gate were constructed.
Islam said the infrastructures have brought more than 1,600 hectares of croplands under irrigation facilities contributing a lot towards producing around 8,800 metric tons of additional food grains every year.
With intervention of the project, around 8,000 saplings of fruit, wood and medicinal plants were transplanted on the embankment of the re-excavated canals.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
300 jobless people get food items in Panchagarh
‘Strict laws and its implementation needed to prevent road accident’
Sahara will remain source of inspirations to future generation: Amu
Irrigation by surface water benefits 12,000 farmers in Rajshahi
Boat makers in Shariatpur struggle to keep their craft alive
Five-day photo exhibition on Bangabandhu starts in Seoul
Universal Amity provides food support to elderly, homeless people
International Events


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft