Five-day photo exhibition on Bangabandhu starts in Seoul

A five-day photo exhibition on the life and legacy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman begun in South Korean capital Seoul on Friday.

As part of the ongoing celebration to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh embassy in Seoul organized this event in partnership with the Korean Culture Association at the THEO Gallery at Gangnam in the Korean capital, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Abida Islam and President of the Korean Culture Association Jae-Min Jeong jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

Islam said Bangabandhu became the symbol of democracy, peace, and secularism not only in Bangladesh but also in the world and became an ardent advocate of humanity, empowerment of people, protection and promotion of human rights, and socio-economic freedom which are reflected in the photographs presented at the exhibition.

She also expressed the hope that this photo exhibition will generate interest among the Korean people to learn more about Bangabandhu and his vision, ideology and legacy.

Jae-Min Jeong stated that the birth of Bangladesh would not have been possible without him.

While mentioning about the commonalities between Korea and Bangladesh in terms of history and culture, he expressed hope that this exhibition would be a great opportunity for the Korean people to better understand Bangladesh and its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The guests were presented with a copy of the Korean version of 'The Unfinished Memoirs' which was unveiled by the Embassy on 01 July 2021. As part of the event, books on Bangabandhu including the Korean version of 'The Unfinished Memoirs', 'Bangabandhu The People's Hero' and the Historic 7th March Speech of Bangabandhu were displayed along with other publications on Bangabandhu.

Moreover, documentaries on the life and works of Bangabandhu are being screened during the exhibition. The exhibition will remain open for all till July 13. -BSS







