Sunday, 11 July, 2021
News

Universal Amity provides food support to elderly, homeless people

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent

More than 100 elderly and homeless people of different ages have been delivered cooked food in Mirpur area of Dhaka city since last one year beginning from June 7, 2020.
Universal Amity, a charitable volunteer organization in the service of humanity established in 2015, have been providing the food support considering the sufferings of the poor and elderly community amid the Covid 19 pandemic.
According to the volunteers of the organization, a network of 2000 volunteers, donors from different income levels and active team members, initially they had started feeding 60 people every night and the number rose to 100 later considering the pandemic situation.
They informed that their volunteers are cooking the food items purchasing raw materials from market and providing those to the elderly and helpless people every night since last one year. Their 'Food for Good' project in Mirpur area continued a year without a break.
Universal Amity, which upholds value of universal brotherhood and promotes humanism, has been running 25 projects in different districts of Bangladesh.
Through its projects, it intends to contribute towards the sustainable development goal of "zero hunger, zero poverty, quality education, clean water and sanitation". It's bringing contributions from all levels of society and providing to the needy and helpless.
It has also adopted a multipronged approach to address the challenge of hunger, poverty, water and sanitation in Bangladesh and running need-based and crisis management projects.
According to the volunteers, it is running projects of Food for Good, Feed a Hungry Child, Amity Milk Bank, Amity Meat Bank and Animal Welfare to address challenges of hunger and poverty. For capacity building, it has launched Income Aid and Aid for Education projects.
It has provided fan for the orphanage and sound system for Masjid. So far, it has reached beneficiaries in Koira-Khulna, Kurigram, Brahmanbaria,Chittagong, Noakhali Sonaimuri, Mirpur 1- Dhaka, Paikgachha - Khulna, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Madaripur, Asashuni, Nilphamari and Ulipur.
It's also installing tube wells under the Lifeline project and building sanitary latrines to provide clean water and sanitation to the deprived section of society. 'Cleanliness is Wellness' project is being run by Universal Amity to spread awareness regarding hygiene amidst pandemic conditions. In village areas, it is constructing houses under the Safe Shelter project to help the poor.  It is also constructing Mashjid in village areas wherein there is no Masjid.


