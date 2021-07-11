Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
Home Sports

Rio to allow fans for Brazil-Argentina final of Copa America

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

RIO DE JANEIRO, JULY 10: Rio de Janeiro, one of the Brazilian cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday gave the go-ahead for thousands of fans to attend Saturday's Copa America final against Argentina at the Maracana stadium.
The city has decided to allow a crowd of up to 7,800 people, 10 percent of the stadium's full capacity of 78,000.
This would make it the first match in the 2021 Copa America, South America's largest international football tournament, with fans in the stands.
The decision was based on the organizers presenting protocols "of operation and accreditation that adopt measures to protect the health of those involved, using appropriate tools to prevent contagion and the propagation of Covid-19", said a notice in the official gazette Friday.
Those wishing to attend must arrive with a negative coronavirus test taken no longer than 48 hours earlier. Once inside, they will be required to observe social distancing. Each side will receive 2,200 tickets for their fans.
Argentina's football association said it would give its share out free to Argentines living in Brazil. The hosts have not said how they will distribute theirs.
The tournament, organized by CONMEBOL, the South American football federation, kicked off on June 13 in Brasilia amid widespread criticism of the decision to give the event to Brazil, the country with the second-highest Covid-19 death toll after the United States.    -AFP


