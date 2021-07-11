West Indies beat Australia in T20I series opener



Hayden Walsh Jr. (L) and Dwayne Bravo (2L) of West Indies celebrate the dismissal of Daniel Christian of Australia during the 1st T20I between Australia and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on July 9, 2021. photo: AFP

Seamer McCoy (four for 26) and leg-spinner Walsh (three for 23) turned the match on its head as the tourists, replying to the home side's total of 145 for six, lost their last six wickets for 19 runs to be dismissed for 127 off 16 overs.

Mitchell Marsh's 51 off 31 balls with two sixes and five fours appeared to have tilted the match decidedly in his team's favour until he fell to Walsh at 117 for six in the 13th over.

West Indies were indebted to Andre Russell's explosive 51 off 28 balls - his first T20I fifty - in reaching a total of some respectability. Opening bowler Josh Hazlewood produced the outstanding figures of three for 12 off four overs and it required Russell's power-hitting which brought him five sixes and three fours to give the innings late impetus after the home side's top-order batting struggled after they were put in.

West Indies went into the match without regular captain Kieron Pollard who is nursing a hamstring injury sustained in the final match of the preceding T20I series against South Africa, which the Proteas clinched 3-2 with victory in the final match just six days earlier in Grenada.

Fittingly it was the stand-in skipper, wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, who effected the match-winning dismissal when Hazlewood was caught behind off McCoy to trigger celebrations among the Caribbean players which bore a hint of disbelief as they looked completely out of it with Australia cruising along at 108 for four in only the 11th over of their reply.

"I felt we always had a chance if we could pick up a couple wickets and when it started going for us we were able to pull it off," said a delighted McCoy after receiving the "Man of the Match" award. "I'm really enjoying my bowling and I am glad I can just make a contribution to this team."

While McCoy was the outstanding bowler for the West Indies in the South Africa series, Walsh was not selected for any of those five matches but had an immediate impact when called into service at the start of this duel with the Australians. -AFP







GROS-ISLET, JULY 10: Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh combined for seven wickets to trigger a stunning Australian collapse as the West Indies pulled off an 18-run victory in the opening fixture of the five-match T20 International series at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday.Seamer McCoy (four for 26) and leg-spinner Walsh (three for 23) turned the match on its head as the tourists, replying to the home side's total of 145 for six, lost their last six wickets for 19 runs to be dismissed for 127 off 16 overs.Mitchell Marsh's 51 off 31 balls with two sixes and five fours appeared to have tilted the match decidedly in his team's favour until he fell to Walsh at 117 for six in the 13th over.West Indies were indebted to Andre Russell's explosive 51 off 28 balls - his first T20I fifty - in reaching a total of some respectability. Opening bowler Josh Hazlewood produced the outstanding figures of three for 12 off four overs and it required Russell's power-hitting which brought him five sixes and three fours to give the innings late impetus after the home side's top-order batting struggled after they were put in.West Indies went into the match without regular captain Kieron Pollard who is nursing a hamstring injury sustained in the final match of the preceding T20I series against South Africa, which the Proteas clinched 3-2 with victory in the final match just six days earlier in Grenada.Fittingly it was the stand-in skipper, wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, who effected the match-winning dismissal when Hazlewood was caught behind off McCoy to trigger celebrations among the Caribbean players which bore a hint of disbelief as they looked completely out of it with Australia cruising along at 108 for four in only the 11th over of their reply."I felt we always had a chance if we could pick up a couple wickets and when it started going for us we were able to pull it off," said a delighted McCoy after receiving the "Man of the Match" award. "I'm really enjoying my bowling and I am glad I can just make a contribution to this team."While McCoy was the outstanding bowler for the West Indies in the South Africa series, Walsh was not selected for any of those five matches but had an immediate impact when called into service at the start of this duel with the Australians. -AFP