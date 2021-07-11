Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Sports

Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2021

Tigers 7 wickets away of victory

Shadman hits maiden Test ton, Shanto's 2nd

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Sports Reporter

Shadman Islam of Bangladesh prostrates in gratitude to Almighty after completing a century on the fourth day of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. photo: ZC

Shadman Islam of Bangladesh prostrates in gratitude to Almighty after completing a century on the fourth day of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. photo: ZC

Bangladesh needs seven wickets in day-5 of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe to clinch victory defending a mammoth target of 477 runs.
Resuming from overnight's 45 for none, Bangladesh declared their 2nd innings posting 284 runs losing the wicket of opener Saif Hasan, who missed a fifty for seven runs.
Saif's opening mate Shadman Islam however, remained unbeaten hitting his maiden Test ton. The southpaw scored 115 runs off 259 deliveries with nine boundaries. Man at 3 Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who picked the 2nd Test century of his career, was very belligerent. He remained not out hammering host bowlers to score windy 117 off 118 balls. He sent the ball to fence for five occasions but hits massive for six times.
Bangladesh thereby, set a skyscraper of 477 runs for Zimbabwean to chase in the 4th innings of the match.
Zimbabwe however, already are three down to post 140 on the board. They lost both the openers cheaply. Taskin Ahmed gave the initial breakthrough to visitors claiming the wicket of Milton Shumba, who went for 11 while Shakib Al Hasan joined the party to picked up the wicket of Takudzwanashe Kaitano.  Kaitano faced 102 deliveries to gather seven runs! But it was Brandan Taylor, the stand-in skipper of Zimbabwe, who over aggression to assemble speedy 92 runs from 72 balls before being preyed by Mehidy Miraz. He played 16 boundary shots.
Dion Mayers remained unbeaten scoring 18 while nightwatchman Donal Tiripano was batting with seven runs. The home team therefore, are still 377 runs away from the target.
Earlier, Bangladesh posted mammoth 468-run 1st innings total ridding on the bat of Mahmudullah, Liton, Taskin and Mominul. Mahmudullah was unbeaten with his career best 150 while Liton missed his maiden Test ton for five runs. Taskin hit a Test fifty for the first time in his career. Batting at 10, he scored 75 runs whereas Mominul piled up 70 runs.
Zimbabwe in the contrary were wrapped up in their 1st innings for 276 runs. Debutant Kaitano was the leading scorer with 87 runs while Taylor scored 81 runs. Mehidy Miraz hauled five wickets spending 82 runs while Shakib allowed as many runs to claim four Zimbabwe wickets. Besides, speedster Taskin took the rest one.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rio to allow fans for Brazil-Argentina final of Copa America
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
'Immortality' beckons if Kane ends his wait to win a trophy
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Pakistan bowl against England in 2nd ODI
England's Pope out until India series with thigh injury
West Indies beat Australia in T20I series opener


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft