Tigers 7 wickets away of victory



Shadman Islam of Bangladesh prostrates in gratitude to Almighty after completing a century on the fourth day of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. photo: ZC

Resuming from overnight's 45 for none, Bangladesh declared their 2nd innings posting 284 runs losing the wicket of opener Saif Hasan, who missed a fifty for seven runs.

Saif's opening mate Shadman Islam however, remained unbeaten hitting his maiden Test ton. The southpaw scored 115 runs off 259 deliveries with nine boundaries. Man at 3 Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who picked the 2nd Test century of his career, was very belligerent. He remained not out hammering host bowlers to score windy 117 off 118 balls. He sent the ball to fence for five occasions but hits massive for six times.

Bangladesh thereby, set a skyscraper of 477 runs for Zimbabwean to chase in the 4th innings of the match.

Zimbabwe however, already are three down to post 140 on the board. They lost both the openers cheaply. Taskin Ahmed gave the initial breakthrough to visitors claiming the wicket of Milton Shumba, who went for 11 while Shakib Al Hasan joined the party to picked up the wicket of Takudzwanashe Kaitano. Kaitano faced 102 deliveries to gather seven runs! But it was Brandan Taylor, the stand-in skipper of Zimbabwe, who over aggression to assemble speedy 92 runs from 72 balls before being preyed by Mehidy Miraz. He played 16 boundary shots.

Dion Mayers remained unbeaten scoring 18 while nightwatchman Donal Tiripano was batting with seven runs. The home team therefore, are still 377 runs away from the target.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted mammoth 468-run 1st innings total ridding on the bat of Mahmudullah, Liton, Taskin and Mominul. Mahmudullah was unbeaten with his career best 150 while Liton missed his maiden Test ton for five runs. Taskin hit a Test fifty for the first time in his career. Batting at 10, he scored 75 runs whereas Mominul piled up 70 runs.

Zimbabwe in the contrary were wrapped up in their 1st innings for 276 runs. Debutant Kaitano was the leading scorer with 87 runs while Taylor scored 81 runs. Mehidy Miraz hauled five wickets spending 82 runs while Shakib allowed as many runs to claim four Zimbabwe wickets. Besides, speedster Taskin took the rest one.







