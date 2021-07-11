Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
Peter D Haas next US envoy to Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Diplomatic Correspondent

US President Joe Biden has named Peter D. Haas as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bangladesh, said the White House in a statement on Friday.
Haas, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as acting Assistant Secretary of State and concurrently as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, for Economic and Business Affairs for the Department of State, according to the statement.
Previously, Haas was Senior Advisor/Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the State Department and prior to that was the Deputy Permanent Representative to the US Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, France.
Over his career he has served in positions across five geographic bureaus of the State Department including as Consul General of the US Consulate General Mumbai, India.



