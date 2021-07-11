Kitchen market stable

The 10th day of the strict lockdown has seen the prices of almost all the daily essentials including vegetables to drop slightly with that of rice going up by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg. According to our correspondent who recently visited capital's different kitchen markets, flood, rains and lockdowns are reasons behind the hike in rice price.

Good quality Miniket rice is being sold at Tk 74 to Tk 75 per kg in the retail market which was sold for Tk 70 to Tk 72 before the budget or a month ago. Similarly, BR-28 rice is being sold at Tk 52 to Tk 54 per kg, which was earlier sold at Tk 48 to Tk 50. Among the coarse rice, gold variety rice is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 52 per kg, which was earlier sold at Tk 45 to Tk 46.

Monir Hossain, a rice trader at Badda told that the price of rice has gone up due to lockdowns and adverse natural condition, so they have to sell it at an increased price of Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg.

Most vegetables in the market have dropped by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg. Eggplant (long) is sold at Tk 60 per kg, round eggplant Tk 60, karla being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, pumpkin at Tk 60 per piece, chichinga at Tk 40, patal at Tk 40, lati Tk 50 and green chillies at Tk 60.

Green banana per hali (four pieces) is being sold at Tk 25 tk Tk 30 while Papaya is being sold at Tk 30 per kg. The price of cucumber is Tk 40per kg, lemon hali is being sold at Tk 10 to Tk15.

Ali Hasan, a vegetable trader in Jatrabari in the capital told the Daily Observer that vegetable prices had gone up before the lockdown. The price of vegetables is going down as other wholesalers cannot enter the market from outside due to lockdown. The prices of vegetables are still low as there are less buyers in the market.

Ginger was selling at Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg, local ginger at Tk 120 to Tk 130, onion at Tk 50 per kg and imported onion at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg. The prices were same in the last week.

The price of broiler chicken has gone up by Tk 20 per kg compared to last week. Soybean oil prices have been out of reach for buyers for the past few months with a liter of bottled soybean oil costing Tk 160 at present. Eeggs sold at Tk 28 are now being sold at Tk 36.

The price of Hilsa fish in terms of size is varying between Tk 1200 to Tk 1400. Each Hilsa weighing 600 grams is being sold at a price of Tk 1,000. Large shrimps are being sold at Tk 900 per kg.

Besides, Rui fish is being sold at Tk 330 to Tk 360 per kg, katal at Tk 300 to Tk 330 per kg, Pangas at Tk 190 Tk 220, Pabda at Tk 550 to 600, small Tilapia at Tk 140 to Tk 150 and large tilapia at Tk 190 to Tk 200 per kg.







