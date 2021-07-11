Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
Indian farmers meet experts to learn ways to boost agri export

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, July 10: More than 200 farmers assembled on Saturday in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency in the northern State of Uttar Pradesh, to learn ways to boost exports of agricultural products and globally recognized Good Agricultural Practices.  
The meeting was organised by APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) in collaboration with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), traders, exporters, agricultural scientists, Uttar Pradesh government and other institutions. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that farmers were provided technical inputs on GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) implementation, ensuring pest-free cultivation, identification of diseases in fresh fruits and vegetables, plant quarantine, and strategy to boost agri-exports from eastern Uttar Pradesh.
It is worth noting that Bangladesh is one of the largest markets for India's agriculture products. A leading Indian newspaper recently reported that India's agricultural exports to Bangladesh recorded the second highest growth of 95.93% in 2020-21 after Indonesia (102.42%).
According to APEDA, India ranks second after China in production of fruits and vegetables in the world. Bangladesh, UAE, the Netherlands, Nepal, Malaysia, UK, Sri Lanka, Oman and Qatar are major destinations for Indian fruits and vegetables.  
A special session was organized on export of banana, where participants were briefed on banana processing by representative from APEDA registered exporter. This is interesting given the fact that bananas, grapes, pomegranates, mangoes and oranges account for larger portion of fruits exported from the country.  
APEDA works closely with all the stakeholders to export India's agricultural produce to the global market. A presentation was made on assistance provided by APEDA in boosting agri-exports from Varanasi region. Agricultural scientists and officials from the leading institutes provided valuable inputs for promoting agricultural products exports from the region as well as adherence to globally recognized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) by farmers.


