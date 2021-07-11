Two youths quizzed by cops, sent to jail

Two youths arrested with 'magic mushroom,' a psychedelic drug, were sent to jail after completion of a one-day remand each on Saturday.

They are Nagib Hasan Arnab, 25, and Taifur Rashid Jahid, 24.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order after Sub Inspector Subratya Debnath of Hatirjheel Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the duo before it after a one-day remand.

A joint team of RAB-10 members and a detective team conducted a raid in Hatirjheel area on Wednesday morning and detained the youths and found 120 slices of magic mushroom along with two bottles of foreign liquor from their possession.

Police said in May 2021, Nagib brought the magic mushrooms bar from Canada in a bid to sell it in the country. Later Nagib and Taifur sold those bars at different places at a good price.

Nagib and Taifur are childhood friends who studied at the same school in Dhaka. After SSC, Nagib moved to Canada in 2014.

The accused Nagib works at a university in Canada and Taifur is a student of a private university in the country.







