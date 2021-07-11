Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Back Page

Magic Mushroom

Two youths quizzed by cops, sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Court Correspondent

Two youths arrested with 'magic mushroom,' a psychedelic drug, were sent to jail after completion of a one-day remand each on Saturday.
They are Nagib Hasan Arnab, 25, and Taifur Rashid Jahid, 24.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order after Sub Inspector Subratya Debnath of Hatirjheel Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the duo before it after a one-day remand.
A joint team of RAB-10 members and a detective team conducted a raid in Hatirjheel area on Wednesday morning and detained the youths and found 120 slices of magic mushroom along with two bottles of foreign liquor from their possession.
Police said in May 2021, Nagib brought the magic mushrooms bar from Canada in a bid to sell it in the country. Later Nagib and Taifur sold those bars at different places at a good price.
Nagib and Taifur are childhood friends who studied at the same school in Dhaka. After SSC, Nagib moved to Canada in 2014.
The accused Nagib works at a university in Canada and Taifur is  a student of a private university in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Peter D Haas next US envoy to Dhaka
Army men on Saturday inspect vehicles
A part of the building that housed Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj
Kitchen market stable
Indian farmers meet experts to learn ways to boost agri export
Two youths quizzed by cops, sent to jail
Country to get 1.75cr Covid vaccines in 2 months: Minister
Bangabandhu Rly Bridge works progressing fast amid pandemic


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft