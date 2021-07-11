Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Back Page

Country to get 1.75cr Covid vaccines in 2 months: Minister

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the country would get about 1.75 crore coronavirus vaccines from various sources in the next one to two months.
"One million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, five million doses of Chinese company Sinopharm and six million doses of Pfizer-BioeNTech vaccines will be available during this period," Zahid Maleque said at a press briefing at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Saturday.
"As per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a field hospital is being set up with 1,000 beds including 400 beds of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 400 beds of High-Dependency Unit (HDU) for the treatment of patients at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall of BSMMU," he said.
"At least 90,000 corona patients have been identified in the last 10 days. Eighty per cent of the hospital beds are filled with patients. The number of patients is increasing day by day. In this situation, the Prime Minister has directed to increase the number of beds for corona patients in all the hospitals concerned in the country," he added.
"Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall has a beautiful infrastructure. There is electricity and water supply. ICU and HDU beds with oxygen supply will be arranged and necessary manpower will be provided."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Peter D Haas next US envoy to Dhaka
Army men on Saturday inspect vehicles
A part of the building that housed Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj
Kitchen market stable
Indian farmers meet experts to learn ways to boost agri export
Two youths quizzed by cops, sent to jail
Country to get 1.75cr Covid vaccines in 2 months: Minister
Bangabandhu Rly Bridge works progressing fast amid pandemic


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft