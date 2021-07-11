Country to get 1.75cr Covid vaccines in 2 months: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the country would get about 1.75 crore coronavirus vaccines from various sources in the next one to two months.

"One million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, five million doses of Chinese company Sinopharm and six million doses of Pfizer-BioeNTech vaccines will be available during this period," Zahid Maleque said at a press briefing at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Saturday.

"As per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a field hospital is being set up with 1,000 beds including 400 beds of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 400 beds of High-Dependency Unit (HDU) for the treatment of patients at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall of BSMMU," he said.

"At least 90,000 corona patients have been identified in the last 10 days. Eighty per cent of the hospital beds are filled with patients. The number of patients is increasing day by day. In this situation, the Prime Minister has directed to increase the number of beds for corona patients in all the hospitals concerned in the country," he added.

"Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall has a beautiful infrastructure. There is electricity and water supply. ICU and HDU beds with oxygen supply will be arranged and necessary manpower will be provided."









