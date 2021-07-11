Bangabandhu Rly Bridge works progressing fast amid pandemic

CHATTOGRAM July 10: The construction works of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge have been progressing fast amid Pandemic Corona.

Masudur Rahman Project Director told the Daily Observer that 28 per cent of the works have so far been completed during the last seven months.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated the construction works on November 30 in 2020 last.

Bangladesh government had taken up the project of dual-gauge, double-track Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over the Jamuna River.

The 4.8km-long rail bridge will improve rail capacity between the capital and the country's northwestern regions.

This railway bridge, which will be built 300m upstream of the Bangabandhu Bridge, is the largest dedicated rail bridge in the country.

The $1.98bn project is slated for completion by 2024. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been providing $1.4 billion as project assistance and the rest will be provided by Bangladesh government.

Bangladesh Railway, along with Oriental Consultants Global Company and Chodai Company of Japan and Development Design Consultants of Bangladesh in association with ACE Consultants had completed the detailed design of the bridge.

Construction of the main bridge will be carried out in two packages.

Obayashi-TOA-JFE and IHI-SMCC JV have appointed for the civil works related to the eastern and western parts, respectively.

As part of the main project, a 7.6km-long double-line railway approach embankment will be constructed.

Other works include the erection of 30.73km dual-gauge railway track, construction of 16 viaducts, among others. Additionally, the Bangabandhu Bridge East and Bangabandhu Bridge West stations and yards will be renovated and remodelled.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge will be capable of running trains at a speed of 120km/h on broad gauge line and 100km/h on metre gauge track.

A total of 88 trains will be able to run, with the construction of the railway bridge.







