Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Rly Bridge works progressing fast amid pandemic

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM July 10: The construction works of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge have been progressing fast amid Pandemic Corona.
Masudur Rahman Project Director told the Daily Observer that 28 per cent of the works have so far been completed during the last seven months.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated the construction works on November 30 in 2020 last.
Bangladesh government had taken up the project of dual-gauge, double-track Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over the Jamuna River.
The 4.8km-long rail bridge will improve rail capacity between the capital and the country's northwestern regions.
This railway bridge, which will be built 300m upstream of the Bangabandhu Bridge, is the largest dedicated rail bridge in the country.
The $1.98bn project is slated for completion by 2024. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been providing $1.4 billion as project assistance and the rest will be provided     by Bangladesh             government.
Bangladesh Railway, along with Oriental Consultants Global Company and Chodai Company of Japan and Development Design Consultants of Bangladesh in association with ACE Consultants had completed the detailed design of the bridge.
Construction of the main bridge will be carried out in two packages.
Obayashi-TOA-JFE and IHI-SMCC JV have appointed for the civil works related to the eastern and western parts, respectively.
As part of the main project, a 7.6km-long double-line railway approach embankment will be constructed.
Other works include the erection of 30.73km dual-gauge railway track, construction of 16 viaducts, among others. Additionally, the Bangabandhu Bridge East and Bangabandhu Bridge West stations and yards will be renovated and remodelled.
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge will be capable of running trains at a speed of 120km/h on broad gauge line and 100km/h on metre gauge track.
A total of 88 trains will be able to run, with the construction of the railway bridge.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Peter D Haas next US envoy to Dhaka
Army men on Saturday inspect vehicles
A part of the building that housed Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj
Kitchen market stable
Indian farmers meet experts to learn ways to boost agri export
Two youths quizzed by cops, sent to jail
Country to get 1.75cr Covid vaccines in 2 months: Minister
Bangabandhu Rly Bridge works progressing fast amid pandemic


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft