Flood situation improving in North, depression forming over Bay

Country's flood situation has improved slightly as water levels of major rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region is subsiding. However, water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers is steady.

According to a forecast of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), water level may fall in next 24 hours under this situation and that in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River system may remain steady till July 13 and then begin to rise. There is no probability of possible flood in Brahmaputra basin during the next 7 days.

Meanwhile, the Storm Warning Center (SWC) under the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast in its next 72 hours outlook that a low pressure is likely to form over West central Bay and adjoining North-West Bay within next 24 hours.

It's inland river-ports warning valid till July 11, said that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary South or South-Easterly gusty wind at speed 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Pabna, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet.

During the period, the BMD suggested to hoist cautionary signal in the river-ports.

The weather forecast said that the axis of monsoon runs through Punjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.

The monsoon is now less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

However, it forecasts that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to go by a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.

The FFWC also forecasts that rivers around Dhaka city may remain steady and there is no probability of flooding around the city.







