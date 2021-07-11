Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Back Page

Flood situation improving in North, depression forming over Bay

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

Country's flood situation has improved slightly as water levels of major rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region is subsiding. However, water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers is steady.
According to a forecast of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), water level may fall in next 24 hours under this situation and that in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River system may remain steady till July 13 and then begin to rise. There is no probability of possible flood in Brahmaputra basin during the next 7 days.
Meanwhile, the Storm Warning Center (SWC) under the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast in its next 72 hours outlook that a low pressure is likely to form over West central Bay and adjoining North-West Bay within next 24 hours.
It's inland river-ports warning valid till July 11,  said that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary South or South-Easterly gusty wind at speed 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Pabna, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet.
During the period, the BMD suggested to hoist cautionary signal in the river-ports.
The weather forecast said that the axis of monsoon runs through Punjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.
The monsoon is now less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.
However, it forecasts that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to go by a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.
The FFWC also forecasts that rivers around Dhaka city may remain steady and there is no probability of flooding around the  city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Peter D Haas next US envoy to Dhaka
Army men on Saturday inspect vehicles
A part of the building that housed Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj
Kitchen market stable
Indian farmers meet experts to learn ways to boost agri export
Two youths quizzed by cops, sent to jail
Country to get 1.75cr Covid vaccines in 2 months: Minister
Bangabandhu Rly Bridge works progressing fast amid pandemic


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Rural development and its impact on Bangladesh economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft