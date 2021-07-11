Couple injured in autorickshaw battery blast die in hospital

A young couple, receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, have died from the burns they suffered after an autorickshaw battery exploded during recharging at Kamrangirchar in Dhaka.

The dead have been identified as Abdul Matin, 40, and his wife Yasmin Akhtar Moina, 35.

Moina died at the hospital on Friday night, while Matin died on Saturday morning, said Inspector Md Bachhu Miah, of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost.

Both Matin and Moina suffered burns on 95 per cent of their bodies. Their two daughters - Aysha, 6, and Maisha, 10, are being treated for their burn injuries at the hospital.

The siblings suffered burns on 42 per cent of their bodies, Bachhu Miah said, citing doctors.

The explosion occurred at a two-storey building in the Kazi Goli area of Sylhet Bazar around 4:00am on Friday.

Matin was re-charging the battery of his autorickshaw when it exploded, sparking a fire on the ground floor of the building, said Kamrangirchar Police Inspector Mostofa Anwar.







