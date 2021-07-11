Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
Biden signs order to promote competition in US economy

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, July 10: President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the US economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labour.
If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs, allow for airline baggage fee refunds for delayed luggage and cut some prescription drug prices, among many other steps.
Biden said the order "commits the federal government to full and aggressive enforcement of our antitrust laws." "No more tolerance of abusive actions by monopolies. No more bad mergers that lead to massive layoffs, higher prices and fewer options for workers and consumers alike," he said before signing the order.
The White House says the rate of new business formation has fallen by almost 50% since the 1970s as large businesses make it harder for Americans with good ideas to break into markets.
Biden's action goes after corporate monopolies across a broad swath of industries, and includes 72 initiatives he wants more than a dozen federal agencies to act on.
Antitrust agencies will be told to focus on labour, healthcare, technology and agriculture sectors as they address a laundry list of issues that have irritated consumers, and in the case of drug prices, has bankrupted some.
Lower wages caused by lack of competition are estimated to cost the median American household $5,000 per year, according to a White House fact sheet that cites research from the American Economic Liberties Project - an influential Washington-based anti-monopoly group.
The initiatives will no doubt kick off a series of fights with the affected industries.
The powerful US Chamber of Commerce issued a statement saying the move "smacks of a 'government knows best' approach to managing the economy" and pledged to "vigorously oppose calls for government-set prices, onerous and legally questionable rulemakings, efforts to treat innovative industries as public utilities, and the politicisation of antitrust enforcement."
Among the administration's plans to open up the US economy are new rules to mandate ending excessive internet contract termination fees, allow hearing aids to be sold and end non-compete clauses for millions of workers and many occupational licensing requirements.
White House economic adviser Bharat Ramamurti told Reuters the order is "about going to the maximum extent that the agencies can within their existing authority" to boost competition. "President Biden is doing this at the beginning of his administration, which gives his agencies more time to execute on the orders here," he said.
Biden's order pushes the Agriculture Department to act to stop what the White House called "abusive practices of some meat processors," reacting to farmers and ranchers who sometimes say they face too few buyers for their animals.
The administration also seeks to make it easier for customers to switch banks and take their transaction data with them, and restore net neutrality rules that require companies to treat all internet services equally.    -Reuters



