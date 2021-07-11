Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Business

IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Desk

IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce

IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce

Chattogram North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) recently organised a business development conference on a virtual platform.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, addressed the programme as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, the additional managing director of the bank, addressed the conference as a special guest, says a press release. IBBL Deputy Managing Director JQM Habibullah; senior executive vice-presidents Md Altaf Hossain, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari and Md Nayer Azam spoke at the event.
Miftah Uddin, executive vice-president, and Khaled Mahmud Raihan, senior vice-president of the bank, addressed the conference, too. Also, branch heads and officials of Chattogram North Zone attended the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signs order to promote competition in US economy
US to add more Chinese firms to blacklist over Xinjiang
BD soaring economy has global acknowledgement: Mongolia
IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference
G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform
Japanese firm sees its prospects in BD
Online creative IT course launched for children


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Rural development and its impact on Bangladesh economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft