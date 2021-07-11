

IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, addressed the programme as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, the additional managing director of the bank, addressed the conference as a special guest, says a press release. IBBL Deputy Managing Director JQM Habibullah; senior executive vice-presidents Md Altaf Hossain, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari and Md Nayer Azam spoke at the event.

Miftah Uddin, executive vice-president, and Khaled Mahmud Raihan, senior vice-president of the bank, addressed the conference, too. Also, branch heads and officials of Chattogram North Zone attended the programme.





Chattogram North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) recently organised a business development conference on a virtual platform.Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, addressed the programme as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, the additional managing director of the bank, addressed the conference as a special guest, says a press release. IBBL Deputy Managing Director JQM Habibullah; senior executive vice-presidents Md Altaf Hossain, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari and Md Nayer Azam spoke at the event.Miftah Uddin, executive vice-president, and Khaled Mahmud Raihan, senior vice-president of the bank, addressed the conference, too. Also, branch heads and officials of Chattogram North Zone attended the programme.